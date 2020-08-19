Connecticut WWII Veteran Floyd Welch Tribute August 19 2020

Connecticut Resident Floyd Welch of Old Lyme passed away Monday at 99 years old. Floyd was born in Burlington and was a WWII Veteran who served in Pearl Harbor aboard the USS Maryland. A hero during the attack December 7, 1941, he cut holes to release trapped sailors from the USS Oklahoma when it overturned. He returned to Hawaii on the 75th Anniversary in 2016. We thank him for his service and honor him with the playing of "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood.