Dr. Ducharme on Suicide: Sign to Watch for and Resources
Free Therapy Thursday on Lite 100.5 WRCH. The coronavirus crisis has caused an increase in suicide, especially among teens. Dr. Ducharme joins Allan, Mike & Mary with the signs to watch for and resources to help all families.
Resources for Suicide Prevention and Survivors
Elaine Ducharme Ph.D, ABPP
1. National Suicide Prevention Hotline - 1-800-273-8255 or text hello to 741741. www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org
2. Alliance of Hope. For Suicide Survivors www.allianceofhope.org
3. Suicide Prevention Resources for Survivors of suicide Loss www.sprc.org
4. https://aws-fetch.s3.amazonaws.com/flipbooks/childrenteenssuicideloss/in... This book is from The Dougy Center and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. You can just download it or print it.
5. https://www.helpguide.org/articles/depression/parents-guide-to-teen-depr...