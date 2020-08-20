Dr. Ducharme on Suicide: Sign to Watch for and Resources

August 20, 2020
Dr. Elaine Ducharme

Health

Free Therapy Thursday on Lite 100.5 WRCH.  The coronavirus crisis has caused an increase in suicide, especially among teens.  Dr. Ducharme joins Allan, Mike & Mary with the signs to watch for and resources to help all families.  

Resources for Suicide Prevention and Survivors
                    Elaine Ducharme Ph.D, ABPP


1.    National Suicide Prevention Hotline -     1-800-273-8255 or text hello to 741741.  www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

2. Alliance of Hope.  For Suicide Survivors  www.allianceofhope.org

3. Suicide Prevention Resources for Survivors of suicide Loss www.sprc.org

4. https://aws-fetch.s3.amazonaws.com/flipbooks/childrenteenssuicideloss/in...  This book is from The Dougy Center and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. You can just download it or print it.

5. https://www.helpguide.org/articles/depression/parents-guide-to-teen-depr...  
 

Suicide