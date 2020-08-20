Dr. Ducharme on Suicide: Sign to Watch for and Resources

Free Therapy Thursday on Lite 100.5 WRCH. The coronavirus crisis has caused an increase in suicide, especially among teens. Dr. Ducharme joins Allan, Mike & Mary with the signs to watch for and resources to help all families.

Resources for Suicide Prevention and Survivors

Elaine Ducharme Ph.D, ABPP



1. National Suicide Prevention Hotline - 1-800-273-8255 or text hello to 741741. www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

2. Alliance of Hope. For Suicide Survivors www.allianceofhope.org

3. Suicide Prevention Resources for Survivors of suicide Loss www.sprc.org

4. https://aws-fetch.s3.amazonaws.com/flipbooks/childrenteenssuicideloss/in... This book is from The Dougy Center and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. You can just download it or print it.

5. https://www.helpguide.org/articles/depression/parents-guide-to-teen-depr...

