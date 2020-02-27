Greg Butler Oscar Winner For 1917 To Speak At Suffield High

Mel Chafetz, President of the Suffield Public Library Foundation in Suffield joined Allan, Mike & Mary to talk about a great local event. Thursday, March 5 7pm see an Oscar and listen to a presentation by Greg Butler. Greg grew up in Suffield and has gone on to work on 37 movies. Recently, he received an Oscar at the Academy Awards for his work on visual effects in the movie, 1917. Besides this movie, he worked on all three of the Lord of Ring Movies, special effects in two of the Harry Potter movies, American Sniper, Jersey Boys and many others. He will be at Suffield High School, 1060 Shelton St., West Suffield. He will be showing his Oscar and clips about how they did visual effects in 1917 as well as answer questions. There will be a nominal admission fee.

Photo Richard Harbaugh/Getty Images -