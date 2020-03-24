Kinder Than Before Poem Heard on Allan, Mike & Mary

We received a request from listeners who heard the poem but couldn't retrieve it because they gave up Facebook for Lent. Here is the poem.

History will remember when the world stopped

And the flights stayed on the ground.

And the cars parked in the street.

And the trains didn't run.

History will remember when schools closed

And the children stayed indoors

And the medical staff walked towards the fire

And they didn't run.

History will remember when the people sang

On their balconies, in isolation

But so very much together

In courage and song.

History will remember when the people fought

For their old and their weak

Protected the vulnerable

By doing nothing at all.

History will remember when the virus left

And the houses opened

And the people came out

And hugged and kissed

And started again

Kinder than before.

Author Donna Ashworth