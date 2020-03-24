Kinder Than Before Poem Heard on Allan, Mike & Mary
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 8:45am
We received a request from listeners who heard the poem but couldn't retrieve it because they gave up Facebook for Lent. Here is the poem.
History will remember when the world stopped
And the flights stayed on the ground.
And the cars parked in the street.
And the trains didn't run.
History will remember when schools closed
And the children stayed indoors
And the medical staff walked towards the fire
And they didn't run.
History will remember when the people sang
On their balconies, in isolation
But so very much together
In courage and song.
History will remember when the people fought
For their old and their weak
Protected the vulnerable
By doing nothing at all.
History will remember when the virus left
And the houses opened
And the people came out
And hugged and kissed
And started again
Kinder than before.
Author Donna Ashworth