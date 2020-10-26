Milestone Monday: Bob Newhart Interview from 2015

Bob Newhart Nite of Lite Laughter 2015

Lite 100.5 WRCH and Hartford Healthcare Cancer Insititute at Hartford Hospital remember past Nite of Lite Laughter events by re-airing interviews with Monday Milestones.  Today's star is Papa Elf himself - Bob Newhart.  Bob starred with Anne Cochran as our musical guest in 2005 and returned in 2015. 

Who could forget the Bob Newhart Show, Newhart, Elf, and the best selling comedy album of all-time?!.  He discusses that and other topics with Allan, Mike & Mary. 

