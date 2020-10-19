Milestone Monday: Dana Carvey

Lite 100.5 WRCH and Hartford Healthcare Cancer Insititute at Hartford Hospital remember past Nite of Lite Laughter events by re-airing interviews with Monday Milestones. Today's star is Dana Carvey, the star in 2011.

Most know Dana Carvey from Saturday Night Live. He portrayed President George HW Bush, was part of Hanz & Franz and of course, Garth from Wayne's World. He had just finished a film aboard a cruise ship with Adam Sandler, Regis Philbin and Al Pacino called Jack & Jill. He discusses that and other topics with Allan, Mike & Allison (host prior to Mary).