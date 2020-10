Lite 100.5 WRCH and Hartford Healthcare Cancer Insititute at Hartford Hospital remember past Nite of Lite Laughter events by re-airing interviews with Monday Milestones. Today's star Jay Leno, the star in 2017.

Most know Jay Leno from hosting the Tonight Show. He was also the Crimson Chin in Fairly Oddparents on Nickelodeon and has a Classic Car Show. His passion is stand up and he discusses that and other topics with Allan, Mike & Mary.