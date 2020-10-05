Monday Milestones: Lily Tomlin

October 5, 2020
Lite 100.5 WRCH and Hartford Healthcare Cancer Insititute at Hartford Hospital remember past Nite of Lite Laughter events by re-airing interviews with Monday Milestones.  Today's star Lily Tomlin starred in 2010 and 2018. 

Most know Lily from her film work on 9 to 5 or her TV series including The West Wing and Grace & Frankie.  Her ability to do many different characters made these two shows fun!  She also holds the distinction of selling the most tickets of any star for Nite of Lite Laughter at the Bushnell. 

