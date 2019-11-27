New Movies at the Box Office

“Knives Out” Rated PG-13: In this modern whodunit, a detective investigates a family gathering gone wrong that resulted in the death of a patriarch on his 85th birthday. Starring: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis

Video of Knives Out (2019) New Trailer – Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas

“Queen & Slim” Rated R: Queen and Slim spend their first date on the run from the law once Slim is labeled a cop killer after shooting an officer in self-defense. Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chloe Sevigny