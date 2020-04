Our Companions April Pets of the Month

Susan Linker from Our Companions joined Allan, Mike & Mary and introduced them to two adorable pets looking for forever home. Let's meet them!

Tucker

Our Companions

If you are looking for a guy who will be your snuggle buddy, Tucker is IT! He loves nothing more than to be the center of your universe! Should it be his turn in one of the exercise yards he forgets all about snuggling and is all about the balls! He is learning that he can trade for a second ball and give up the one that he has! Such a smart guy!! Then he gets to go on walks and enjoy the woods! If Tucker could answer the question of where he would like to live I suspect it would go something like this-"I want to be the only dog in the house and I certainly do not want to share my space with a cat!! I like kids but I can also get a bit excited so I need my person to remind me to keep my feet on the floor!! I'll share a couch but I want my own crate! A fenced in yard is my happy place!" Some stats on this guy-he is 74 lbs., and is 6 years old, is crate trained. Call us at 860-242-9999 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org to get more information on Tucker!

April

Our Companions

April is the beginning of spring, with the flowers beginning to bud and warmer weather upon us. This April, is looking to begin her next journey on to her forever home where she can continue to blossom. She’s always looking for a warm lap to curl up on and is a great companion. She can be frightened at a sudden noise but she’s quick to come back out. April is about 7 years old and would likely prefer to be your one and only. If you think you could be her forever home contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.