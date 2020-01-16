Our Companions January Pets of the Month

Allan, Mike & Mary welcome Susan Linker and furbabies for another year on Lite 100.5 WRCH! Let's meet Cosmo & Roxi!

COSMO

Cosmo wants to come play! If you’re looking for an active, fun-loving companion, Cosmo may be the boy for you. He loves company, playing with his interactive toys, and anything filled with catnip! When he’s all tired out, he’ll end his day snuggled up with you on the couch. He’s hoping to find a quiet family to call his very own. Cosmo also requests that he’s the only kitty in his new home. Cosmo is FIV+, but can still live a long, healthy, and happy life! To learn more, please email Michelle@OurCompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 x302.

Our Companions

ROXI

Smart, energetic, and friendly –this is Roxi! This 2-year-old pitbull loves running in the play yards, playing fetch, and spending time with her people! She's currently attending our training classes with her favorite volunteer, and is learning so much! She would benefit greatly if her new owners continued her training. She’s looking for a home with experienced dog people who have time to give her lots of love, attention, and playtime, and one where she is the only pet. Roxi is crate-trained and about 50 lbs. To learn more, email Daryl@OurCompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 ext. 302.