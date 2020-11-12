Our Companions November Pets of the Month

Susan Linker joins Allan, Mike & Mary and brings along two adorable animals looking for forever homes. Let's meet them!

Jura is a young lady of 1 1/2 years. Maybe Boxer/German Shepherd/Malinois mix? Not sure of the mix but it equals really cute! Like most pups, she likes a good game of tug or fetch, so if you have a good throwing style she is your gal! Full of energy, she'd love a jogging or hiking partner. She is smart too! She had classes when she was younger but can always use a refresher so that she trusts and bonds with her new person. We can help with that with an 8 week course in positive teaching. Since she can be a bit unsure of new surroundings and being left alone, a person with dog experience is going to be her best teacher. Children can make her nervous so an all adult home is also in her best interest. She'd also be happy to be the only animal in the home! She loves spending time outside so a single family home would be the best fit for her. Stats: 1 1/2 yrs old, 54 lbs., crate training in progress, no children, no other animals. If you would like to learn more about Jura, call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 or e-mail helpline@ourcompanions.org.

Our Companions

Cornbread is a handsome, playful orange male around 8/9 years old. He loves to play and is looking for someone to give him lots of playtime, help him continue on his weight loss journey and be savvy enough for his slightly sassy personality. He and his housemate Skip get along, so if you are looking for 2 boys, they might be the ones. They are not a required pair as they don’t seem particularly bonded but they’d be happy to go home together. If you are looking for a playful cat and think you could be his forever home contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302

