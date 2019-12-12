Our Companions Pets of the Month

Susan Linker from Our Companions stopped in today to talk about to wonderful animals looking for fur-ever homes. Let's meet them!

Calvin is a 4 year old, playful perfectly imperfect boy! His left front leg has what is likely a congenital deformity but it doesn’t stop him from playing, running, using his scratching post or jumping up to high places. He’s nothing short of magnificent! He is looking for his forever home especially someone who is cat savvy as he needs someone who will play with him and read his cues as to not overstimulate him. He’s always ready for company and a good active play session with a wand toy for some good exercise. If you are looking for a playful cat and think you could be his forever home contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.

Meet Kahlua! This gentle and kind petite Great Dane mix arrived at Our Companions having survived a desperate home situation (tied up and abandoned) and a cancer diagnosis (all clear). But you would never know her chaotic history because this sweet, pretty girl is a love bug! She is affectionate and friendly to everyone she meets, and wants nothing more than to be with her people (including young ones), lounging on a couch, and leaning in close for a chin or an ear scratch. Her favorite activities are taking a roll in the grass, waiting for a belly rub, and chasing balls. Her mellow and placid disposition has made her a favorite of staff and volunteers, and she is often seen greeting visitors at The Sanctuary's public hours. This polite southern belle is working on her leash manners, especially around other dogs, and absolutely prefers to be the only princess in the palace. She does have a strong prey-drive (which we are working on to diminish), and is curious and adventurous on her outside walks. Kahlua requires a fenced yard, and no cats. To learn more about Kahlua, please contact Sharon@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 ext.302.