Our Companions September Pets of the Month

Susan Linker from Our Companions stops by with two beautiful animals looking for fur-ever homes. Let's meet them!

Brooke:

Meet Brooke! She is an elegant 3-year old Sight Hound. Brook is a regal and sleek beauty, who can by shy upon an initial meeting. Once you've gained her trust, this independent gal will be a loyal and steadfast companion. You do have to be mindful of her space, but she will prompt you for a belly rub or a chin scratch by leaning right up against you. She requires a fenced yard as she is always on the lookout for anything on the move - squirrels, birds or leaves. Once she has had her walk, she is relaxed indoors, and loves to stretch out on a couch or the floor. Brooke would like an adult-only home, without other dogs or cats. If interested in meeting this sweet and perceptive gal, please contact Daryl@OurCompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext.302.

Our Companions

Lorraina:

This friendly, freckled fashionista is ready to rock the runway on home! After being diagnosed with Feline Hyperesthesia, a condition that causes over-grooming, Lorraina now wears stylish shirts to help and couldn’t look any cuter! This gorgeous, 3 year old beauty claims your lap within a moment’s notice! When she’s not enjoying lap naps with her friends, she loves to climb and play, especially with her feather toys! She would do well in a home as the only pet and no young children. To learn more about Lorraina, please email Heather@OurCompanions.org or call 860-242-9999.

