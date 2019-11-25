Stop and Shop Savory Recipe of the Day

Easy Sweet Potato Casserole

-A crumble of brown sugar and nuts lends a sweet but sophisticated touch to this holiday classic.

Ingredients

10 tbsp unsalted butter, divided

1 (24 oz) pkg mashed sweet potatoes

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup packed light brown sugar, divided

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup hazelnuts, finely chopped

Steps

1) Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt 6 tbsp butter. In a large bowl, stir together butter, sweet potatoes, cream, ½ cup brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg until the mixture is smooth. Season with salt to taste. Transfer mixture to a 2- to 2½-qt baking dish.

2) Melt remaining 4 tbsp butter. In a medium bowl, stir together remaining ½ cup brown sugar and flour. Stir in hazelnuts and melted butter until crumbly and moist.

3) Sprinkle topping over the casserole. Bake 20 min., until topping is browned and bubbly.

Tips

To make ahead, follow steps 1–2 (without preheating the oven) and refrigerate crumb topping and sweet potatoes separately. Twenty minutes before serving, proceed with step 3 in a 350°F oven.