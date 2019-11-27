Stop and Shop Savory Recipe of the Day

Honey Butter–Glazed Carrots

Sweet, tender carrots seasoned with comforting flavors like honey and orange zest, are a great crowd-pleasing side for any holiday meal.

Ingredients

2 lbs carrots

½ cup Nature's Promise Organic Low-Sodium Chicken Broth or water

4 tbsp butter, cut up

¼ cup honey

2 tsp orange zest

2 tbsp chopped chives

Steps

1.) Peel and cut the carrots on an angle into ½-inch slices.

2.) To a deep 12-inch skillet, add carrots, broth, salt, and pepper. Heat to a boil on high. Cover and reduce heat to medium. Cook 10–12 min., until carrots are mostly tender, stirring occasionally.

3.) To skillet, add the butter, honey, and orange zest. Cook, uncovered, another 3–4 min., until carrots are well coated and excess liquid has evaporated, stirring constantly.

4.) Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chives.

Tips

To made ahead, prepare recipe through STEP 3 and refrigerate up to 1 day. Reheat carrots in the microwave 3–4 min., until hot, then garnish with chives.