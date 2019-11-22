This Weekend's New Movies

“Frozen 2,” Rated PG: Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna venture far away from Arendelle to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff

Video of Frozen 2 | Official Trailer 2

“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood,” Rated PG: Based on the real-life friendship between journalist Tom Junod and beloved TV star Fred Rogers. Starring: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper

Video of A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD - Official Trailer (HD)

“21 Bridges,” Rated R: An NYPD detective finds himself in a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive conspiracy. Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, JK Simmons

Video of 21 BRIDGES Final Trailer (2019)

“Dark Waters,” Rated PG-13: An attorney discovers a dark secret that connects growing unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. Starring: Anne Hathaway, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Robbins