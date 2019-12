“The Aeronauts,” Rated PG-13: A pilot and scientist have to fight for their lives after setting off on a historic hot air balloon expedition. Starring: Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Himesh Patel

Video of THE AERONAUTS Trailer (2019) Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne Movie

“Playmobil: The Movie,” Rated PG: A young woman is on a quest to find her missing younger brother, winding up on an epic adventure through the animated world of Playmobil. Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Daniel Radcliffe