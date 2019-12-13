This Weekend's New Movies

Jumanji: The Next Level, Rated PG-13: The gang is on a mission to rescue one of their own, but the game has changed… and it’s more dangerous than ever. Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

Video of JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - Official Trailer (HD)

Black Christmas, Rated PG-13: A sorority uncovers a deadly college conspiracy after being stalked by a stranger during Christmas break. Starring: Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue

Video of Black Christmas Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers

Richard Jewell, Rated R: After saving thousands from a bomb at the 1996 Olympics, American security guard Richard Jewell is vilified by the press reporting that he was a terrorist. Starring: Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley

Video of RICHARD JEWELL - Official Trailer [HD]

Uncut Gems. Rated R: A New York City jeweler is on a never-ending hunt for his next big score as his business and family hang in the balance. Starring: Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett