This Weekend's New Movies

“Onward,” Rated PG: Two teenage elf brothers in a suburban fantasy world set off on a quest to discover if there’s still magic. Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Video of Onward | Official Trailer

“The Way Back,” Rated R: Failed highschool basketball phenom Jack Cunningham has one last shot at redemption after accepting a coaching job at his alma mater. Starring: Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins

Video of THE WAY BACK - Official Trailer

“The Burnt Orange Heresy,” Rated R: “Rolling Stones” frontman Mick Jagger makes his return to the big screen in this flick about an ambitious art dealer consumed by his own greed after he’s hired to steal a rare painting. Starring: Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland, Elizabeth Debicki