This Weekend's New Movies

Bloodshot, Rated PG-13: Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is reanimated with superpowers and turned into a biotech killing machine. Starring: Vin Diesel, Elza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan

The Hunt, Rated R: Twelve strangers wake up in an unfamiliar clearing, not realizing they’ve been chosen to be hunted for sport.

I Still Believe, Rated PG: Based on the true story of Christian music star Jeremy Champ and his journey of love and loss as his wife dies nearly five months after their wedding.