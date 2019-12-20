This Weekend's New Movies

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rated PG-13: The surviving members of the Resistance face off with the First Order one last time in this final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley

“Cats,” Rated PG: The Jellicles, a tribe of cats, must decide which feline will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and return for a new life. Starring: Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Judi Dench

“Bombshell,” Rated R: A group of women are on a mission to expose Fox News head Roger Ailes. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie