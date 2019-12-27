This Weekend's New Movies

New In Theaters

1917, Rated R: Two young British soldiers during the first World War must stop nearly 2,000 men from stepping into a deadly trap by wandering deep into enemy territory to deliver a message. Starring: Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth

Video of 1917 - Official Trailer [HD]

Little Women, Rated PG: The familiar story of four sisters coming of age in America after the Civil War. Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh

Video of LITTLE WOMEN - Official Trailer (HD)

Spies In Disguise, Rated PG: The world’s best spy must count on his nerdy tech officer when he’s suddenly turned into a pigeon. Starring: Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Smith, Tom Holland

Video of Spies in Disguise | Official Trailer 3 [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Just Mercy, Rated PG-13: World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson is on a mission to free a wrongly condemned death row inmate. Starring: Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Michael B Jordan