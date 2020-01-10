This Weekend's New Movies

“Just Mercy,” Rated PG-13: World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson is on a mission to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Starring: Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx

“Like A Boss,” Rated R: Two friends start a beauty company together – but just like bright lips and bold eyes, they clash. Starring: Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek

“Underwater,” Rated PG-13: A crew of aquatic researchers have more than the ocean to fear when an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Starring: Kristen Stewart, TJ Miller, Jessica Henwick