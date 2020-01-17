This Weekend's New Movies

“Bad Boys For Life,” Rated R: Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back in action one last time, teaming up to take down the leaders of a Miami drug cartel. Starring: Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens

Video of BAD BOYS FOR LIFE - Official Trailer

“Dolittle,” Rated PG: A loner physician discovers he can speak to animals… and soon, Doolittle and his furry friends must team up on an epic adventure to save young Queen Victoria. Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen