This Weekend's New Movies

“The Gentlemen,” Rated R: Once word gets out that a British drug lord is trying to sell off his marijuana empire, his fortune becomes the target of all kinds of plots and schemes. Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery

Video of THE GENTLEMEN Trailer (2020)

“The Turning,” Rated PG-13: A young nanny discovers that the two orphans she’s taking care of – and the house they live in – harbor dark secrets. Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince

Video of The Turning - Official Trailer

“The Last Full Measure,” Rated R: Thirty-four years after his death, Airman William H. Pitsenbarger Jr is given the Medal of Honor service on the battlefield. Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Irvine