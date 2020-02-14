This Weekend's New Movies

“Sonic The Hedgehog,” Rated PG: A small-town cop and a blue, lightning-fast hedgehog team up to defeat an evil genius. Starring: Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden

“Fantasy Island,” Rated PG-13: Guests head to a luxurious but remote tropical resort with the promise to make their fantasies come true… but soon, the dream turns into a nightmare. Starring: Lucy Hale, Portia Doubleday, Charlotte McKinney

“The Photograph,” Rated PG-13: When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, her estranged daughter is left full of questions… until she finds a safe-deposit box full of photos that launch her into an investigation full of twists and turns. Starring: Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, Chelsea Peretti

“Downhill,” Rated R: After barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski trip in the Alps, a married couple is forced to confront doubts about their relationship. Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell

“Ordinary Love,” Rated R: A middle-aged couple’s seemingly perfect relationship is thrown for a loop when the wife is unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer. Starring: Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, David Wilmot