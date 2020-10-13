Try It Tuesday - Downton Abbey Inspired Gin!

Highclere Castle Gin for the Holidays

October 13, 2020
The Morning Show
Castle

Mike Stacy

Categories: 
Try It Tuesday

#TryItTuesday takes Allan, Mike & Mary to England... sort of.  They sample Downton Abbey inspired Highclere Castle Gin from Connecticut Entrepreneur Adam von Gootkin.  While available at your favourite CT Liquor Store, it is derived from Botanicals from the castle itself that serves as the setting for Downton Abbey and is endorsed by the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon and their English Butler!  LIsten to the sampling of the product HERE. 

Highclere Castle Gin
Highclere Castle Gin

Also listen to the interview with Adam below.

Tags: 
try it tuesday
Gin