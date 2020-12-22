#Try It Tuesday Play Doh Cologne

December 22, 2020
Play Doh Cologne

Have you experienced a smell that transported you back to a place and time?  That's the theory of this product on #Try It Tuesday.  

Demeter has bottled that fresh, just-out-of-the-can, eau de PLAY-DOH aroma as part of a year-long celebration of the beloved modeling compound's 50th birthday. The 1-ounce, spray bottle fragrance is meant for highly-creative people, who seek a whimsical scent reminiscent of their childhood.

Demeter’s Play-Doh is available as a ½ oz. cologne mini splash, ½ oz. cologne purse spray, 1 oz. cologne spray, 3.4 oz. cologne spray as well as .17 oz. mini purse spray sampler.

They have other fragrances too!  Check out their website - www.demeterfragrance.com

