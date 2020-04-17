Weekend According to Mike April 17th - 19th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

***** Please keep in mind that most events may be cancelled due to the growing concern of Coronoavirus COVID-19. Before attending any show, concert or event, call or check the website for important updates from each venue or show.*****

Theater Venues:

Infinity Hall Music Hall in Hartford & Norfolk, The Bushnell in Hartford, Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, Foxwoods Casino, Mohegan Sun are all closed until at least mid- April. The Palace Theater in Waterbury is closed through April. Hartford Stage is scheduled to resume May 7, 2020. Theaterworks Hartford hopes to re-open in June.

Goodspeed Musicals Executive Director Michael Gennaro announced additional changes to the programming and operations at the Goodspeed Opera House. “We recently made the painful decision to cancel Candide and move South Pacific to the fall. We also had to postpone the Worklight Series at The Terris Theatre to next year.” He continued, “unfortunately we now need to take further action in order to protect the well-being of our staff and our community.” The summer production of the new musical Anne of Green Gables will now move to the 2021 season. Performances of South Pacifici, the sole production of the 2020 season are now scheduled to begin Friday, September 11. The annual gala, which is Goodspeeed’s largest fundraiser, will not go on in June as planned. The non-profit hopes to host the one-of-a-kind event in the fall. All ticket holders will be contacted by email regarding their tickets and are asked not to call the Box Office due to very limited staffing.

Concert Announcements:

In response to the escalating threat of COVID-19 in Connecticut, the Hartford Symphony Orchestra has announced the postponement of the May 3 Savory Sounds: Strauss & Beethoven Sunday Serenades concert, the cancellation of the May 8-10 performances of Enigma Variations, and the rescheduling of the May 16 performance of The Empire Strikes Back in Concert. The Hartford Symphony Orchestra has postponed its May 3 Sunday Serenades performance of Savory Sounds: Strauss and Beethoven at the Wadsworth Atheneum. The rescheduled date will be announced soon, and tickets for the May 3 performance will be valid on the new date. If patrons cannot attend the rescheduled performance, they may donate their tickets back to the HSO, receive a credit for a future HSO performance, or receive a refund. Contact the Box Office at tickets@hartfordsymphony.org (preferable method) or by calling 860-244-2999. The Enigma Variations Masterworks concerts scheduled for May 8-10, 2020 have been cancelled. Patrons may donate their tickets back to the HSO, receive a credit for a future HSO performance, or receive a refund. Contact the Box Office at tickets@hartfordsymphony.org (preferable method) or by calling 860-244-2999. The May 16, 2020 performance of The Empire Strikes Back in Concert is rescheduled to Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7:30 pm at The Bushnell. Tickets to the May 16 performance will be valid for the October 30 performance. If patrons cannot attend the rescheduled performance, they may donate their tickets back to the HSO, receive a credit for a future HSO performance, or receive a refund. Contact the Box Office at tickets@hartfordsymphony.org (preferable method) or by calling 860-244-2999.

Lady Antebellum with special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sunday, June 14 has been rescheduled to

Sunday, September 27, 2020. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Justin Bieber’s “Changes” tour, which was to be his first in three years, has been postponed.

Kesha announces she's postponing her "High Road" tour, which was set to kick off April 23rd.

Live From Home is available in over 30 countries around the world, keeping fans connected to their favorite artists across the globe. Search through hundreds of performances and other videos or discover new artists, music content and more now on livenation.com/livefromhome. Be sure to check back each day for the most up to date listings. Please note, Live From Home is a content discovery platform, pulling in the best artist, brand and other partner content, as well as original content from Live Nation.

THIS WEEK:

• Starting April 13 (Mon-Fri) | 11:30am-12:30pm PT/2:30-3:30pm: Miley Cyrus will be bringing back her daily Instagram Live show “Bright Minded” for a one week special focused on Highlighting Heroes. (Instagram)

• April 17 + 18 | 8pm PT/11pm ET: BTS present Bang Bang Con, a special online streaming event consisting of eight parts will be available for free and will take place on April 17 + 18 beginning at 11pm ET via the official YouTube channel BANGTANTV (check online for timing in other markets) (YouTube)

• April 17, 18, 19: Diplo hosts a weekend of live sets on Instagram Live to help keep spirits high during social distancing with special guests:

• April 17 | 10am PT/1pm ET: Jason Mraz hosts a weekly La La Livestream every Wednesday where he sings and talks to fans (YouTube)

• April 18 | 5pm PT/8pm ET: Global Citizen and WHO 'One World: Together At Home’ to launch on April 18, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the global special will feature appearances and musical performances from Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Veder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder. The special will be broadcast live on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia, as well as Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19, with additional international broadcasters including beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, and RTE. You can also watch live on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Yahoo!, YouTube, and more. (Global Citizen)

• Live Nation Merchandise: Join Live Nation’s very own merch team for a variety of virtual classes on Instagram Live

Update from Lime Rock Park:

After reviewing possible dates and struggling with a crowded schedule in the second half of the year, SRO America and Lime Rock Park have agreed to cancel the 2020 Touring Car Festival. It was previously announced that the weekend, originally scheduled for May 8-9, 2020, would be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis; unfortunately, all rescheduling options were exhausted. Fans who have previously purchased tickets for this event will receive a communication regarding their options and next steps in the coming days. Additionally, Lime Rock Park has extended its temporary closure through May 20, 2020, in accordance with a recent Executive Order issued by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, which closes all non-essential businesses across the state in the effort to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This will affect any previously scheduled track rentals at the facility through May 20. Park staff will continue to work within the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” policy and are available to address questions by emailing info@limerock.com or by calling (860) 435-5000, Mon. - Fri., 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Restaurants Offering Curbside Takeout and Delivery:

NoRa Cupcakes takes your pre-orders Monday through Thursday at Noon for Saturday 12-4pm curbside pick up in Middletown. Call to pre-order 860-788-3150.

The Ninety-Nine in Connecticut including Bristol, Cromwell, Danbury, Enfield, Glastonbury, Groton, Dayville, and Norwich. www.99Restaurants.com

J Restaurant Bar, Washington Street in Hartford (Delivery to Hartford, West Hartford, Newington, Wethersfield and Rocky Hill) and a $49.95 Dinner Deal for Four! www.jrestaurantbar.com

Chuck's Steakhouse in Rocky Hill Full Menu available for curbside pick up. www.chucksrockyhill.com

Capital Lunch in New Britain has the Cappy Take-Out Deal... Get 12 Local Mucke's Hot Dog's, their delicious Cappy Sauce, and 12 soft hot dog rolls packed up for $20. What a deal!

Taprock Beer Bar and Refuge in Unionville offering takeout and Free Delivery with Dine in CT. Plus Growlers To-Go! www.taprockbeer.com

Arch 2 Sports Bar and Grill in Rocky Hill is offering a Family Dinner Deal - one large 2 topping pizza, large wings, and a large garden salad for only $25.00! www.arch2sportsbarandgrill.com

Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington has a $30 Family Meal that includes bread, salad, choice of entree including Chicken Marsala or Chicken Picatta,with a side of Potatoes, Penne or Rice and Dessert. www.mykonosmediterranean.com

Subway, 1395 East Street near CCSU in New Britain is available for online ordering or curb pick up. You may also call 860-826-2776. They are very ready to serve and have plenty of food.

Virtual Entertainment:

THe NFL and NBA are offering past games and specials free on their respective apps or with NFL Game Pass or NBA Game Pass - both free! Sign up at NBA.com or NFL.com or download their apps.

The Bushnell is providing free Broadway style content updated regularly at www.bushnell.org

Meig's Point Nature Center offers Facebook Live Animal Meet and Greets twice a day, four times a week. www.meigspointnaturecenter.org/facebook-live-videos

Check out the Red Panda Cams at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! www.beardsleyzoo.org/zoo-cams.html.

Google "online exhibition" to see what museums are offering great virtual tours.

The New Britain Police Department has volunteer officers reading to your kids nightly at 7:30pm with Storytime LIVE on Facebook!

Start a Skype Book Club with your friends and family. Choose a book, read it and then connect online with Skype to discuss!

Coloring Time! Was there a better gift than the 64 box of Crayola Crayons?!? Dig them out and download a free coloring book at www.openculture.com

Download the CALM app on your smart phone. Relax with peaceful music and serene scenes from fields to ocean. Meditate. Disconnect from ongoing news coverage.

Take an online class including hip-hop dance with www.studio8sixty.com Take a Zumba class at www.shakeupmakeupllc.com Take a class at Yale University with "The Science of Well Being" www.coursera.org Take a walk down memory lane and see the old G Fox Building in Hartford with www.chs.org/online-exhibition

View five online exhibits at www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org/exhibitions

The Yale Center for British Art in New Haven has a mobile app with an in-depth guide to works in the Center’s collection. You’ll also find detailed information about its landmark building and a virtual tour.

Also, Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine in East Granby is providing a virtual tour of the historic property. It is the site of the first operating copper mine in North America and the online tour provides hidden facts throughout the experience.

Play games as a family using a regular deck of playing cards including Go-Fish, Poker, Gin Rummy or Pinnocle. Play Chutes and Ladders, Candy Land, Hungry Hungry Hippos, UNO, Monopoly, Life, Sorry, Trouble with the Pop-O-Matic, Trivial Pursuit, Scattergories, Taboo, Clue, Chess, Checkers, Yahtzee, Apples to Apples or Battleship. And these games count as home schooling - Scrabble, Stratego, Risk!

For exercise and fun, try Simon Says, Red Light, Green Light or Hide and Go Seek.

Walk your dog. Walk yourself.

Be well. Stay safe.