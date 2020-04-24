Weekend According to Mike April 24th - 26th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

***** Please keep in mind that most events may be cancelled due to the growing concern of Coronoavirus COVID-19. Before attending any show, concert or event, call or check the website for important updates from each venue or show.*****

Theater Venues:

In compliance with the State of CT orders, Infinity Hall Music Hall in Hartford & Norfolk, The Bushnell in Hartford, Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, Foxwoods Casino, Mohegan Sun are all closed until at least May 20, 2020.

The Bushnell in Hartford www.bushnell.org has announced the following:

CANCELLED

Nick Jr. Live!

The Bad Plus

Mayhem Poets

Hall of Fame Dance Challenge

My Heart in a Suitcase

Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends

Hot Chocolate Soul

Prince Royce

Bloomfield District Arts Festival Presents: Music Can Change the World

Hartford InsurTech Demo Day

Travelers Chorale: We've Only Just Begun

The Scarlet Letter

West Hartford Inter-El

Hartford Symphony Orchestra: Enigma Variations

Hartford Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven's Ninth

RESCHEDULED

National Geographic Live! Kara Cooney | October 22, 2020

100 Women of Color | August 28, 2020

Jenna Bush Hager: Everything Beautiful Tour | September 15, 2020

Hartford Symphony Orchestra: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert | April 24, 2021

An Evening with Neil Gaiman | November 29, 2020

An Evening with David Sedaris | April 8, 2021

Okee Dokee Brothers | March 20, 2021

Sensory-Friendly/Relaxed Performance: Okee Dokee Brothers | March 20, 2021

The Band's Visit | January 20 - 24, 2021

Hartford Symphony Orchestra: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert | October 30, 2020

The Palace Theater in Waterbury has begun to reschedule shows including David Foster now October 16. Charlie Daniels and Marshall Tucker Band November 15. Jersey Boys April 3, 2021. Finding Neverland has been cancelled. Other shows will be announced soon.

Hartford Stage is scheduled to resume in the Fall of 2020.

Theaterworks Hartford hopes to re-open in June.

Goodspeed Opera House has cancelled Candide and moved South Pacific to the fall. They have also postponed the Worklight Series at The Terris Theatre to next year. The summer production of the new musical Anne of Green Gables will now move to the 2021 season. Performances of South Pacifici, the sole production of the 2020 season are now scheduled to begin Friday, September 11. The annual gala, which is Goodspeeed’s largest fundraiser, will not go on in June as planned. The non-profit hopes to host the one-of-a-kind event in the fall. All ticket holders will be contacted by email regarding their tickets and are asked not to call the Box Office due to very limited staffing.

Concert Announcements:

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra has announced the postponement of the May 3 Savory Sounds: Strauss & Beethoven Sunday Serenades concert... a new date will be announced soon. They have also cancelled the May 8-10 performances of Enigma Variations, and rescheduled the May 16 performance of The Empire Strikes Back in Concert to October 30th at 7:30pm. Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. If patrons cannot attend the rescheduled performance, they may donate their tickets back to the HSO, receive a credit for a future HSO performance, or receive a refund. Contact the Box Office at tickets@hartfordsymphony.org (preferable method) or by calling 860-244-2999. In the spirit of enduring optimism and creativity, the Hartford Symphony Orchestra has announced that its 2020 Bravo! gala, IGNITE JOY, has been renamed REIMAGINE JOY, and will be celebrated virtually on May 2 at 7 pm. The virtual gala will feature music performed by HSO musicians and much more. All are welcome to this free online event. A link to the gala will be available on www.hartfordsymphony.org/bravo at that time.

Ringo Starr scheduled for June 19, 2020 at Tanglewood has been rescheduled to June 19, 2021. Tickets will be honored for the date next year.

Lady Antebellum with special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sunday, June 14 has been rescheduled to

Sunday, September 27, 2020. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Justin Bieber’s “Changes” tour, which was to be his first in three years, has been postponed.

Kesha announces she's postponing her "High Road" tour, which was set to kick off April 23rd.

Live From Home is available in over 30 countries around the world, keeping fans connected to their favorite artists across the globe. Search through hundreds of performances and other videos or discover new artists, music content and more now on livenation.com/livefromhome. Be sure to check back each day for the most up to date listings. Please note, Live From Home is a content discovery platform, pulling in the best artist, brand and other partner content, as well as original content from Live Nation. Visit www.livenation.com/livefromhome

Update from Lime Rock Park:

After reviewing possible dates and struggling with a crowded schedule in the second half of the year, SRO America and Lime Rock Park have agreed to cancel the 2020 Touring Car Festival. It was previously announced that the weekend, originally scheduled for May 8-9, 2020, would be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis; unfortunately, all rescheduling options were exhausted. Fans who have previously purchased tickets for this event will receive a communication regarding their options and next steps in the coming days. Additionally, Lime Rock Park has extended its temporary closure through May 20, 2020, in accordance with a recent Executive Order issued by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, which closes all non-essential businesses across the state in the effort to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This will affect any previously scheduled track rentals at the facility through May 20. Park staff will continue to work within the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” policy and are available to address questions by emailing info@limerock.com or by calling (860) 435-5000, Mon. - Fri., 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Restaurants Offering Curbside Takeout and Delivery:

Get a Cake Kit! from Chimirri's Italian Pastry Shop in the Wethersfield Shopping Center Saturday. Kit includes a single layer cake, a bag of buttercream frosting, a small tube of colored buttercream for decorating and sugar roses! A 7 inch cake feeds up to 6 people for $12. A 9 inch cake feeds 10 for $17. Must pre-order, while supplies last 860-529-2527.

NoRa Cupcakes takes your pre-orders Monday through Thursday at Noon for Saturday 12-4pm curbside pick up in Middletown. Call to pre-order 860-788-3150.

Fresh Point, 105 Reserve Road in Hartford offers curbside pick up Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday for fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and more. Call to pre-order at

860-244-0438.

The Ninety-Nine in Connecticut including Bristol, Cromwell, Danbury, Enfield, Glastonbury, Groton, Dayville, and Norwich. www.99Restaurants.com

J Restaurant Bar, Washington Street in Hartford (Delivery to Hartford, West Hartford, Newington, Wethersfield and Rocky Hill) and a $49.95 Dinner Deal for Four with a Wine Blow-Out this weekend. Any wine over $50 is half price with a Family Dinner Deal! www.jrestaurantbar.com

Chuck's Steakhouse in Rocky Hill Full Menu available for curbside pick up. www.chucksrockyhill.com

Capital Lunch in New Britain has the Cappy Take-Out Deal... Get 12 Local Mucke's Hot Dog's, their delicious Cappy Sauce, and 12 soft hot dog rolls packed up for $20. What a deal!

Taprock Beer Bar and Refuge in Unionville offering takeout and Free Delivery with Dine in CT. Plus Growlers To-Go! www.taprockbeer.com

Arch 2 Sports Bar and Grill in Rocky Hill is offering a Family Dinner Deal - one large 2 topping pizza, large wings, and a large garden salad for only $25.00! www.arch2sportsbarandgrill.com

Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington has a $30 Family Meal that includes bread, salad, choice of entree including Chicken Marsala or Chicken Picatta,with a side of Potatoes, Penne or Rice and Dessert. www.mykonosmediterranean.com

Subway, 1395 East Street near CCSU in New Britain is available for online ordering or curb pick up. You may also call 860-826-2776. They are very ready to serve and have plenty of food.

Virtual Entertainment:

THe NFL and NBA are offering past games and specials free on their respective apps or with NFL Game Pass or NBA Game Pass - both free! Sign up at NBA.com or NFL.com or download their apps.

The Bushnell is providing free Broadway style content updated regularly at www.bushnell.org

Meig's Point Nature Center offers Facebook Live Animal Meet and Greets twice a day, four times a week. www.meigspointnaturecenter.org/facebook-live-videos

Check out the Red Panda Cams at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! www.beardsleyzoo.org/zoo-cams.html.

Google "online exhibition" to see what museums are offering great virtual tours.

The New Britain Police Department has volunteer officers reading to your kids nightly at 7:30pm with Storytime LIVE on Facebook!

Start a Skype Book Club with your friends and family. Choose a book, read it and then connect online with Skype to discuss!

Coloring Time! Was there a better gift than the 64 box of Crayola Crayons?!? Dig them out and download a free coloring book at www.openculture.com

Download the CALM app on your smart phone. Relax with peaceful music and serene scenes from fields to ocean. Meditate. Disconnect from ongoing news coverage.

Take an online class including hip-hop dance with www.studio8sixty.com Take a Zumba class at www.shakeupmakeupllc.com Take a class at Yale University with "The Science of Well Being" www.coursera.org Take a walk down memory lane and see the old G Fox Building in Hartford with www.chs.org/online-exhibition

View five online exhibits at www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org/exhibitions

The Yale Center for British Art in New Haven has a mobile app with an in-depth guide to works in the Center’s collection. You’ll also find detailed information about its landmark building and a virtual tour.

Also, Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine in East Granby is providing a virtual tour of the historic property. It is the site of the first operating copper mine in North America and the online tour provides hidden facts throughout the experience.

Play games as a family using a regular deck of playing cards including Go-Fish, Poker, Gin Rummy or Pinnocle. Play Chutes and Ladders, Candy Land, Hungry Hungry Hippos, UNO, Monopoly, Life, Sorry, Trouble with the Pop-O-Matic, Trivial Pursuit, Scattergories, Taboo, Clue, Chess, Checkers, Yahtzee, Apples to Apples or Battleship. And these games count as home schooling - Scrabble, Stratego, Risk!

For exercise and fun, try Simon Says, Red Light, Green Light or Hide and Go Seek.

Walk your dog. Walk yourself.

Be well. Stay safe.