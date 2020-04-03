Weekend According to Mike April 3rd - 5th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

***** Please keep in mind that most events may be cancelled due to the growing concern of Coronoavirus COVID-19. Before attending any show, concert or event, call or check the website for important updates from each venue or show.*****

Theater Venues:

Infinity Hall Music Hall in Hartford & Norfolk, Goodspeed Operahouse in East Haddam, The Bushnell in Hartford, Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, Foxwoods Casino, Mohegan Sun are all closed until at least mid- April. The Palace Theater in Waterbury is closed through April. Hartford Stage is scheduled to resume May 7, 2020. Theaterworks Hartford hopes to re-open in June.

Live Nation & AEG announcements:

Lady Antebellum with special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sunday, June 14 has been rescheduled to

Sunday, September 27, 2020. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Justin Bieber’s “Changes” tour, which was to be his first in three years, has been postponed.

Kesha announces she's postponing her "High Road" tour, which was set to kick off April 23rd.

Restaurants Offering Curbside Takeout and Delivery:

The Ninety-Nine in Connecticut including Bristol, Cromwell, Danbury, Enfield, Glastonbury, Groton, Dayville, and Norwich. www.99Restaurants.com

J Restaurant Bar, Washington Street in Hartford (Delivery to Hartford, West Hartford, Newington, Wethersfield and Rocky Hill) www.jrestaurantbar.com

Chuck's Steakhouse in Rocky Hill www.chucksrockyhill.com

Capital Lunch in New Britain has the Cappy Take-Out Deal... Get 12 Local Mucke's Hot Dog's, their delicious Cappy Sauce, and 12 soft hot dog rolls packed up for $20. What a deal!

Taprock Beer Bar and Refuge in Unionville offering takeout and Free Delivery with Dine in CT. Plus Growlers To-Go! www.taprockbeer.com

Arch 2 Sports Bar and Grill in Rocky Hill is offering a Family Dinner Deal - one large 2 topping pizza, large wings, and a large garden salad for only $25.00! www.arch2sportsbarandgrill.com

Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington has a $30 Family Meal that includes bread, salad, choice of entree including Chicken Marsala or Chicken Picatta,with a side of Potatoes, Penne or Rice and Dessert. www.mykonosmediterranean.com

Subway, 1395 East Street near CCSU in New Britain is available for online ordering or curb pick up. You may also call 860-826-2776. They are very ready to serve and have plenty of food.

Virtual Entertainment:

THe NFL and NBA are offering past games and specials free on their respective apps or with NFL Game Pass or NBA Game Pass - both free! Sign up at NBA.com or NFL.com or download their apps.

The Bushnell is providing free Broadway style content updated regularly at www.bushnell.org

Meig's Point Nature Center offers Facebook Live Animal Meet and Greets twice a day, four times a week. www.meigspointnaturecenter.org/facebook-live-videos

Check out the Red Panda Cams at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! www.beardsleyzoo.org/zoo-cams.html.

Google "online exhibition" to see what museums are offering great virtual tours.

The New Britain Police Department has volunteer officers reading to your kids nightly at 7:30pm with Storytime LIVE on Facebook!

Start a Skype Book Club with your friends and family. Choose a book, read it and then connect online with Skype to discuss!

Coloring Time! Was there a better gift than the 64 box of Crayola Crayons?!? Dig them out and download a free coloring book at www.openculture.com

Download the CALM app on your smart phone. Relax with peaceful music and serene scenes from fields to ocean. Meditate. Disconnect from ongoing news coverage.

Take an online class including hip-hop dance with www.studio8sixty.com Take a Zumba class at www.shakeupmakeupllc.com Take a class at Yale University with "The Science of Well Being" www.coursera.org Take a walk down memory lane and see the old G Fox Building in Hartford with www.chs.org/online-exhibition View five online exhibits at www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org/exhibitions

Play games as a family using a regular deck of playing cards including Go-Fish, Poker, Gin Rummy or Pinnocle. Play Chutes and Ladders, Candy Land, Hungry Hungry Hippos, UNO, Monopoly, Life, Sorry, Trouble with the Pop-O-Matic, Trivial Pursuit, Scattergories, Taboo, Clue, Chess, Checkers, Yahtzee, Apples to Apples or Battleship. And these games count as home schooling - Scrabble, Stratego, Risk!

For exercise and fun, try Simon Says, Red Light, Green Light or Hide and Go Seek.

Walk your dog. Walk yourself.

Be well. Stay safe.