Weekend According to Mike December 13th - 15th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

MUSIC:

At Mohegan Sun this Friday is All-Star Christmas featuring Goo Goo Dolls, Hanson, Andy Grammer, and Dean Lewis at 7:30PM. Tickets are $35-$65. Call the Mohegan Sun Arena 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com for more details.

Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Wolf Den is The Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band, The Fab Four at 8PM.

At the Grand Theater at Foxwoods on Saturday night is Jerry Seinfeld at 8PM with tickets ranging from $82.50-$150. On Sunday night, Adam Lambert hits the stage at 7PM. Tickets are $60-$85.For ticket information, visit www.foxwoods.com or contact the Grand Theater at Foxwoods 800-200-2882

THEATER:

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at the Bushnell Center Friday at 7PM, Saturday at 1PM, 4PM, and 7PM, and Sunday at 1PM and 4PM. For more information, visit bushnell.org.

"A Good Old-Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas" celebrates the season at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through December 21st. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"The Santaland Diaries" offers David Sedaris' observations on the absurd commercial side of Christmas at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through December 21. Tickets $25. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

EVENTS:

Friends of Terry Nursery School Holiday Vendor and Crafts Fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Terryville Congregational Church on 233 Main St, Terryville, CT 06786. The event will also feature an “alumni” bake sale as well as some awesome raffles!

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce brings millions of lights and Connecticut's tallest Christmas Tree Fridays 5-9pm, Saturdays and Sundays 4-9pm through December 22nd. Admission is $16.99 for Adults, $12.99 for children. www.lakecompounce.com

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England includes lights and holiday merriment now through January 1st. Tickets start at $47.99. $www.sigflags.com/newengland

Drive through the Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park in Meriden daily from 5:30 to 6:30pm ending January 1st. This event is free.

Holiday Light Fantasia illuminates Goodwin Park in Hartford now through January 1st Sunday through Thursdays 5-9pm and Friday and Saturdays 5-10pm. Proceeds benefit the Channel 3 Kid's Camp. www.holidaylightfantasia.org