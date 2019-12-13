Weekend According to Mike December 20th - 22nd

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

MUSIC:

At the Mohegan Sun Wolf Den this Friday is David Foster & The Mohegan Sun All-Stars at 8PM.

Saturday night at Infinity Hall in Hartford, NBC's "The Voice" winner and University of Hartford's Hartt School of Music alum Javier Colon performs at 8pm. Tickets are $29-$54, go to infinityhall.com or call the box office at (866) 666-6306 for more details.

THEATER:

At the Grand Theater at Foxwoods on Saturday night, prepare to be amazed by The Clairvoyants! The former "America's Got Talent" Finalists take the stage at 7PM. Tickets are $45-$85.For ticket information, visit www.foxwoods.com or contact the Grand Theater at Foxwoods 800-200-2882

At the Bushnell on Saturday, the Hartford Symphony Orchestra POPS! Series presents the Holiday Cirque Spectacular with two great shows at 2pm and 7pm.

"A Good Old-Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas" celebrates the season at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through December 21st. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"The Santaland Diaries" offers David Sedaris' observations on the absurd commercial side of Christmas at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through December 21. Tickets $25. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

EVENTS:

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce brings millions of lights and Connecticut's tallest Christmas Tree Fridays 5-9pm, Saturdays and Sundays 4-9pm through December 22nd. Admission is $16.99 for Adults, $12.99 for children. www.lakecompounce.com

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England includes lights and holiday merriment now through January 1st. Tickets start at $47.99. $www.sigflags.com/newengland

Drive through the Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park in Meriden daily from 5:30 to 6:30pm ending January 1st. This event is free.

Holiday Light Fantasia illuminates Goodwin Park in Hartford now through January 1st Sunday through Thursdays 5-9pm and Friday and Saturdays 5-10pm. Proceeds benefit the Channel 3 Kid's Camp. www.holidaylightfantasia.org