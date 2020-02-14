Weekend According to Mike February 14th - 16th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

MUSIC:

Morris Day brings Flashback Funk to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 6pm. Childhood friend with Prince, appearing in Purple Rain and scoring hits with the Time including "Jungle Love" Morris will perform his hits as well as songs from other funk bands including Cameo and The Zapp Band. Tickets $35-$45. All-4-One play the Wolf Den Friday 8pm. This is a Free Show! www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

Enjoy an Evening of Love with Brandy, Dru Hill, Toni, Tony Tone and Carl Thomas at the gRand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $75-$178. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents Romeo & Juliet at the Bushnell in Hartford Friday & Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm. Tickets $38-$72. 860-987-5900 or www.hartfordsymphony.org

THEATER:

"Jane Eyre" takes center stage at Hartford Stage now through March 14th. Tickets $25-$95. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

Funnyman Tom Cotter from America's Got Talent plays the Comix Club at Mohegan Sun Friday 7:30pm and Saturday 7:30 & 9pm. Tickets $25-$55. www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

Rat Pack, Swing and Dance combine to create "Tap Pack" Saturday 8pm at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus at Storrs. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu

"The Lifespan of a Fact" takes the stage at Theaterworks in Hartford through March 8th. Tickets $45-$60. www.twhartford.org or 860-527-7838

"Love and Spumoni" a new play by Jacques Lamerre runs through February 23rd at Seven Angels Theater, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury. Tickets $49.50. Free parking. 203-757-4676 or www.sevenangelstheatre.org

"Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" plays at the Little Theater in Manchester now through March 1st. Tickets $19-$25. www.cheneyhall.org or 860-647-9824

"Little Red Riding Hood" brings the big bad wolf to the Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury Saturday and Sunday 11am. Tickets $10. www.sevenangelstheatre.org or 203-757-4676.

Bring a date to the perfect Valentine's Day film... "Love At First Bite" starring George Hamilton and Connecticut's Susan St. James plays the Hollywood at the Bijou Film Series Friday and Saturday 7pm at the Bristol Historical Society. Enjoy the uncut theatrical version on film with vintage cartoons too. $3.00 donation, refreshments are also available. Presented by "The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum" - 98 Summer Street, Bristol . Plus have your Valentine's photo taken with our life size figure of Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula! www.preservehollywood.org

EVENTS:

Hill-Stead Museum presents Capital Classics Theatre Company in an evening of “Shakespeare's Love Songs, Scenes and Sonnets” Friday at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road in Farmington. The event begins with a champagne toast/wine and cheese reception on Hill-Stead Museum’s carriage porch from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. before moving to the drawing room from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for songs and performances by Capital Classics Theatre Company members. Inside the museum, guests will be seated among the vast collection of Impressionist art and antiques. Enjoy readings of Shakespeare’s sonnets and love scenes from his romantic plays, including Much Ado About Nothing, Love’s Labour’s Lost, As You Like It, and of course, Romeo and Juliet. The evening also includes Shakespeare’s love songs set to original music by Jaeme McDonald, a musician and teaching artist at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Middle School. Performers include audience favorites from past productions of Capital Classics’ Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival: Juliana Bearse, Jovan Davis, Geoffrey Sheehan and Laura Sheehan. Tickets are $40 for Hill-Stead Museum members and $45 for non-members, and are available at Eventbrite.com, Hillstead.org or CapitalClassics.org.

Enjoy the film version of Downton Abbey along with a British Tea party at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford Saturday beginning at 2pm. Tea and movie tickets are $38 for members, $40 for non-members. Movie alone is $10/$8. On line sales end Friday at 11:30am at Eventbrite or www.thewadsworth.org

Need a Valentine's scream?!? Take in Fright Haven's Valentine's Day Massacre: A Date Night to Die For Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 to 10pm in Stratford. www.frighthaven.com

It's Drones and Open Cockpits at the New England Air Museum Saturday 10am to 3pm. Drone specialists from the FAA and local organizations will be on site offering demos, climb aboard experiences, flight simulators, and hands-on build and fly themed challenges. Aircrafts of all sorts to view too! www.NEAM.org or 860-623-3305.

The Northeast Fishing and Camping Show is at the Earth Expo Center at Mohegan Sun Friday 1-7pm, Saturday 9am-6pm and Sunday 9am-5pm. Hawg Trough, demonstrations, expert speakers, kayaks, tackle & fishing gear, fishing boats and more! Tickets: $12 (Children 12 and under are Free) NOTE: Tickets available to purchase at doors day of event - cash only!

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Laval Rocket on with "Love is Love Night" Valentine's Day Friday at 7:15pm at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets start at $15. It's $1 Hot Dog, $2 Beers too! www.hartfordwolfpack.com

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters play twice on Saturday at 1 & 6pm at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets are $24 - $104 for Adults. www.xlcenter.com

Sunday 5pm it's Indoor Lacrosse as the New England Black Wolves battle the Philadelphia Wings at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15- $58. www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

For Indoor fun, try Axe Throwing at Pine & Iron in Hartford, Montana Nights in Newington or Blue Ox in Bridgeport. Climb and zip your way to fun at the It Adventure Ropes Course in New Haven's Jordan's Furniture. Try trampoline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Orange or Extreme Air in Cheshire (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks). Or for rock climbing, laser tag, mini-golf, bounce houses and rides Nomad's Adventure Quest in South Windsor (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks).