Weekend According to Mike February 21st - 23rd

*****Lite 100.5 WRCH's Joan Dylan hosts the CRT's 2020 National Arts Program® Awards Show Saturday 11am at Capital Community College, 950 Main Street, Hartford on the 11th floor. The event also features performances by the Mariachi Academy of New England and jazz musician Orice Jenkins. Refreshments will be served!****

MUSIC:

Fitz & the Tantrums play the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $35-$55. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

Los Lobos plays Infinity Hall in Hartford Friday 8pm. Tickets $59-$79. On Sunday enjoy an Acoustic Evening of Love Songs with Richard Marx at Infinity Hall in Hartford. Ticket $68-$88. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306.

THEATER:

"Looped" begins at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin and runs through March 21st. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Jane Eyre" takes center stage at Hartford Stage now through March 14th. Tickets $25-$95. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

"The Lifespan of a Fact" takes the stage at Theaterworks in Hartford through March 8th. Tickets $45-$60. www.twhartford.org or 860-527-7838

"Love and Spumoni" a new play by Jacques Lamerre runs through Sunday at Seven Angels Theater, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury. Tickets $49.50. Free parking. 203-757-4676 or www.sevenangelstheatre.org

"Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" plays at the Little Theater in Manchester now through March 1st. Tickets $19-$25. www.cheneyhall.org or 860-647-9824

EVENTS:

The 39th Annual CT Flower and Garden Show runs Friday and Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. For seminars, vendors, parking info, CLICK HERE or visit www.ctflowershow.com

Visit the Southeastern Connecticut Home Show Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 11am-8pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm in the Mohegan Sun Expo Center. Adults $10, Seniors $8, Children 12 & Under are free! www.jenksproductions.com or 860-365-5678.

The Terryville High School Friends of Music is holding a mattress sale on 2/22 from 10 am-5 pm in the Terryville High School cafeteria. Over 20+ mattress types and brands will be on display for you to try. Brands include Simmons Beautyrest, Therapedic and Malouf. High end sheets and pillows are also available. Save up to 50% retail because the travelling show room doesn't pay "big box store" rent. Twins start at $259, Full from $279, Queen from $299 and King from $499. All mattresses are ordered. Layaway, financing and delivery are available and credit cards are accepted. Stop by and see what it's all about. Text “Terryville” to 797979 for our FaceBook event. All proceeds will benefit the Terryville High School music students.

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Penguins Saturday 7pm. It's Hartford Hockey Heritage: Join us to celebrate and pay tribute to over four decades of Hartford Hockey. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack bobblehead, presented by XFINITY. XL Center in Hartford. Tickets start at $15. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Friday 7pm it's Indoor Lacrosse as the New England Black Wolves battle the Rochester Knighthawks at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15- $58. www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

Celebrate Mardi Gras 2020 at the New England Carousel Museum Saturday 7:30pm. This New Orleans style celebration includes music, beads, bourbon, raffles and more! Wear masks or full costumes (also available in the gift shop). BYOB. Face painters, tattoos and a Speakeasy too! $50 per person ($45 for non-museum members). 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org

For Indoor fun, try Axe Throwing at Pine & Iron in Hartford, Montana Nights in Newington or Blue Ox in Bridgeport. Climb and zip your way to fun at the It Adventure Ropes Course in New Haven's Jordan's Furniture. Try trampoline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Orange or Extreme Air in Cheshire (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks). Or for rock climbing, laser tag, mini-golf, bounce houses and rides Nomad's Adventure Quest in South Windsor (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks).