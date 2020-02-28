Weekend According to Mike February 28th - March 1st

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

*****Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mike Stacy hosts Christmas Wish CT's Prize & Cash Bingo Saturday 6-9pm at Sphinx Shriner's Center, just off the Berlin Turnpike near La-Z-Boy Furniture in Newington! $20 for Adults. $5 for Children 12 and under. Win your share of over $1,000 in cash and prizes including a final Round You-Pick-A-Purse! Hot Dogs, Popcorn, snacks and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds benefit local Connecticut families and children throughout the year. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door beginning at 5:30pm!*****

*****Lite 100.5 WRCH Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch Host Greg Roche will broadcast from the CT Home & Remodeling Show at the CT Convention Center Sunday from 8am to noon (opens to the public at 10am) Listen in on Radio.com or stop by and say "Hello!"****

MUSIC:

The Lumineers play Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 7pm. Tickets $49-$109. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

MercyMe performs at The Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday 7pm. Tickets start at $28. 203-265-1501 or www.oakdale.com

CitySingers of Hartford will perform Celtic Fire! on Sunday 4 pm at South Congregational Church in Granby, Connecticut. The Bruce Porter Music Series of South Church presents this inspiring program featuring Celtic poetry and music from Celtic civilizations across Europe. Instrumentals and accompaniments (including reels and jigs!) will be played on harp, wooden flute, fiddle, guitar, mandolin, concertina, bodhran, double bass, pipe organ and highland bagpipes. www.citysingers.org

THEATER:

The Rock Opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" plays live on stage at the Bushnell in Hartford including a live Rock Band! See it through Sunday! Tickets $31-$110. 860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

"Bandstand" transports you to the 1940s on Sunday 6:30pm at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Tickets $39-$59. 203-346-2000 or www.palacetheaterct.org

"Looped" begins at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin and runs through March 21st. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Jane Eyre" takes center stage at Hartford Stage now through March 14th. Tickets $25-$95. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

"The Lifespan of a Fact" takes the stage at Theaterworks in Hartford through March 8th. Tickets $45-$60. www.twhartford.org or 860-527-7838

"Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" plays at the Little Theater in Manchester now through Sunday. Tickets $19-$25. www.cheneyhall.org or 860-647-9824

EVENTS:

The 73rd Annual Connecticut Home and Remodeling Show is presented by the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut. It is everything you need for your home Friday 3-8pm, Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 10am-5pm at the Connecticut Convention Center. Admission is $12. www.CTHomeshow.com

The 24th Annual ChiliFest takes place Saturday in Old Saybrook with over 30 participating chefs all along Main Street beginning at noon. Ballots are $10. www.oldsaybrookchamber.com

A Train Show presented by the Cheshire Band Association takes place Sunday 10am to 3pm at Cheshire High School with 3 rooms full of steam! Adults $7. Children under 10 are free.

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Penguins Sunday 3pm at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets start at $15. This game offers A Hat Trick 2 Pack of tickets! Package includes: Two (2) Game tickets in the blue sections, Two (2) Sodas & One (1) Large Popcorn www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Sunday 5pm it's Indoor Lacrosse as the New England Black Wolves battle the Halifax Thunderbirds at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15- $58. www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

For Indoor fun, try Axe Throwing at Pine & Iron in Hartford, Montana Nights in Newington or Blue Ox in Bridgeport. Climb and zip your way to fun at the It Adventure Ropes Course in New Haven's Jordan's Furniture. Try trampoline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Orange or Extreme Air in Cheshire (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks). Or for rock climbing, laser tag, mini-golf, bounce houses and rides Nomad's Adventure Quest in South Windsor (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks).