Weekend According to Mike February 7th - 9th

It’s the Lunar New Year 2020 Celebration at Mohegan Sun…the celebration of the Year of the Rat goes through February 7th

At the Wolf Den, Saturday night is 10,000 Maniacs and Sunday night is Fastball

www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

"The Color Purple" runs through Sunday in the Fox Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $40-$70. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

"8 Track: Sound of the 70s" brings back memories at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through Saturday. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Pike St." is a one-woman show at Hartford Stage now through Sunday. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical" plays Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $17.50-$50. 860-523-5900 or www.playhouseonpark.org

"The Lifespan of a Fact" takes the stage at Theaterworks in Hartford through March 8th. Tickets $45-$60. www.twhartford.org or 860-527-7838

"Love and Spumoni" a new play by Jacques Lamerre runs through February 23rd at Seven Angels Theater, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury. Tickets $49.50. Free parking. 203-757-4676 or www.sevenangelstheatre.org

Saturday and Sunday at the XL Center, check out 12,000lb monster trucks do backflips, wheelies, and hit speeds up to 70mph at Monster Jam. Saturday shows at 1PM and 7PM, and Sunday at 1PM. Tickets start at $15 and are available at the XL Center box office by calling 860-548-2000 or by visiting xlcenter.com

Saturday get some fresh air and participate in Eagle Watches on the Connecticut River beginning at 8:30am at Eagle Landing State Park in Haddam. Pre-registration is required at $25 per person. Your fee includes a soup/sandwich lunch at Otter's Cove Restaurant in Old Saybrook following the watch. Binoculars are also available for rental. 203-245-9056.

Want to see something that hasn't been seen in Connecticut in 53 years?!? You can at the Wadsworth Atheneum starting Saturday and running through April 30th... it's Rembrandt's portrait of "Titus in a Monk's Habit" The dutch artist painted it in 1660! www.thewadsworth.org

Sunday 1pm it's Indoor Lacrosse as the New England Black Wolves battle the Georgia Swarm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15- $58. www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

For Indoor fun, try Axe Throwing at Pine & Iron in Hartford, Montana Nights in Newington or Blue Ox in Bridgeport. Climb and zip your way to fun at the It Adventure Ropes Course in New Haven's Jordan's Furniture. Try trampoline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Orange or Extreme Air in Cheshire. Or for rock climbing, laser tag, mini-golf, bounce houses and rides Nomad's Adventure Quest in South Windsor.