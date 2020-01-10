Weekend According to Mike January 10th - 12th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

MUSIC:

One of the Good Old Boys from Dukes of Hazard Tom Wopat sings from the Great American Songbook and performs works from James Taylor and Paul Simon Friday 8pm at The Kate in Old Saybrook. Remaining tickets are $40. 860-510-0453 or www.thekate.org

THEATER:

"Dancing with the Stars Live!" steps lively into Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday and Sunday at 7:30pm. Tickets $45 and up. www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

"8 Track: Sound of the 70s" brings back memories at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through February 8th . Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Pike St." is a one-woman show at Hartford Stage now through February 2nd. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

SNL Alum, Grown-Ups and 50 First Dates co-star Rob Schneider brings laughs for all ages Sunday 8pm to the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk. Tickets $25-$55. www.treehousecomedy.com

See an Advance Screening of "Dolittle" starring Robert Downey Jr. Saturday 10am at the Bowtie Palace Theater, 330 New Park Avenue, Hartford. This film is rated PG. Pick up complimentary passes while the last TODAY/FRIDAY 8:30am-5:30pm at WRCH, 10 Executive Dr, Farmington. The film begins Saturday morning at 10. We recommend arriving with passes at least 60 minutes early.

EVENTS:

The XL Center in Hartford is the place for the 77th PAPERMANIA boasts quality dealers from throughout the east coast and Canada with collectibles around from A-Z: movie star posters, concert posters, post cards, photography, rare books, stamps, sheet music, tins, vintage valentines, world war ephemera, social and political items, news print, zodiac signs and much much more! Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 2pm. Admission is $9. www.papermaniaplus.com

The Hartford Wolfpack skate against the Charlotte Checkers Friday 7pm with $1 Hot Dogs and $2 Beers. The first 2,000 fans will receive a clear tote bag. Youth tickets start at $10. Adults at $20. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Winterfest continues in Bushnell Park in Hartford through January 20th 11am to 8pm most days with free ice skating!

The 53rd Annual Boar's Head Yule Log Festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Asylum Hill Congregational Church, 814 Asylum Avenue in Hartford. 860-278-0785

For Indoor fun, try Axe Throwing at Pine & Iron in Hartford, Montana Nights in Newington or Blue Ox in Bridgeport. Climb and zip your way to fun at the It Adventure Ropes Course in New Haven's Jordan's Furniture. Try trampoline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Orange or Extreme Air in Cheshire (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks). Or for rock climbing, laser tag, mini-golf, bounce houses and rides Nomad's Adventure Quest in South Windsor (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks).