Weekend According to Mike January 17th - 19th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

MUSIC:

The 90's House Party is Friday at 7:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena starring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Coolio and C+C Music Factory. Tickets $29 - $39. On Sunday at 3pm it's Bowzer's Rock "N" Doo-Wop Volume 19 starring Gary U.S. Bonds, Lou Christie, members of the Tokens and Shirelles and more! Tickets $25 - $35. www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

American Idol's Phillip Phillips performs Saturday 8pm at Infinity Hall in Hartford. Tickets $35-$45. www.infinityhall.com

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Series presents The Four Seasons featuring the music of Vivaldi Friday and Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $41-$65. 860-987-5900 or www.hartfordsymphony.org

THEATER:

It's all about royalty with "Anastasia" at the Bushnell through Sunday. Tickets $31 - $134. www.bushnell.org or 869-987-5900.

Your favorite Disney stories come to life at Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories Friday 7pm, Saturday 11am, 3pm, and 7pm and Sunday noon and 4pm. Tickets $15 - $65. www.xlcenter.com

"8 Track: Sound of the 70s" brings back memories at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through February 8th . Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Pike St." is a one-woman show at Hartford Stage now through February 2nd. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical" plays Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through February 2nd. Tickets $17.50-$50. 860-523-5900 or www.playhouseonpark.org

Terry Fator and Friends bring laughs to the Palace Theater in Waterbury Saturday 8pm. Tickets $49-$80. 203-346-2000 or www.palacetheaterct.org

EVENTS:

Set sail to the Hartford Boat Show at Earth Expo and Convention Center at Mohegan Sun Friday Noon - 9:00pm, Saturday 10:00am - 9:00pm and Sunday 10:00am - 5:00pm for boating fun and once-a-year deals. Shop and compare hundreds of boats - from luxury motor yachts to sport fishers, pontoon boats, inflatables, paddle boards and PWC. Browse exciting new destinations to plan your summer boating excursion, the latest in marine technology, engines, accessories and gear. Admission is $13 Adults, $10 Military and Seniors, and Free for Children 12 and under. www.mohegansun.com

Saturday 7:30pm it's Indoor Lacrosse as the New England Black Wolves battle the Philadelphia Wings at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15- $58. www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

Winterfest concludes this Monday, January 20th at Bushnell Park in Hartford 11am to 8pm daily with free ice skating!

It's Open Cockpit Day at the New England Air Museum Saturday 10am to 3pm. See aircraft from WWII, Vietnam, Supersonic Jets and more! Tickets $15 Adults, $10 Youth 4-14, Children 3 & under are free. www.neam.org or 860-623-3305.

Fire & Ice 2020 takes place at the Saybrook Point Inn & Spa in Old Saybrook Friday 7 to 11pm. This indoor/outdoor event is for 21+ with ice-carving, specialty food, raw bar, chowder, chili, seafood and drink, live music, photo booth and more! Tickets $69.95. 860-395-2000 or www.saybrook.com

For Indoor fun, try Axe Throwing at Pine & Iron in Hartford, Montana Nights in Newington or Blue Ox in Bridgeport. Climb and zip your way to fun at the It Adventure Ropes Course in New Haven's Jordan's Furniture. Try trampoline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Orange or Extreme Air in Cheshire (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks). Or for rock climbing, laser tag, mini-golf, bounce houses and rides Nomad's Adventure Quest in South Windsor (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks).