Weekend According to Mike January 24th - 26th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

THEATER:

"The Court Jester" starring Danny Kaye, Angela Lansbury. Basil Rathbone and Glynis Johns will be on screen Friday and Saturday 7pm for Hollywood at the Bijou film series! $3.00 donation. Refreshments are also available. Presented by "The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum" at the Bristol Historical Society - 98 Summer Street, Bristol, CT. www.preservehollywood.org

"8 Track: Sound of the 70s" brings back memories at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through February 8th . Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Pike St." is a one-woman show at Hartford Stage now through February 2nd. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical" plays Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through February 2nd. Tickets $17.50-$50. 860-523-5900 or www.playhouseonpark.org

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story" uses huge projection photos, film footage and a live band to create a unique concert-like experience theatrical show at the Palace Theater in Waterbury Saturday 8pm. Tickets $35-$70. 203-346-2000 or www.palacetheaterct.org

EVENTS:

Indulge all weekend with the Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun! Taste, taste, TASTE! www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

Visit your favorite Harford area restaurant or try a new one during The Winter Edition of The Taste of Hartford now through February 2nd. Enjoy prix fixe meals at $20.20, $30.20 or $40.20. Participating restaurants include Artichoke Pizza, Bin228, Black Eyed Sallys, Capital Grill, Carbone's Ristorante, Chowderpot of Hartford, Feng Chophouse, Firebox, First & Last Tavern, J Restaurant Bar, Max Downtown, Nutshell Cafe, On20, Peppercorn's Grille, Parron & Pina, Primavera Pub, Ted's Montana Grill and Trumbull Kitchen.

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at XL Center in Hartford Friday at 7:15 with Pucks and Paws! Bring your dog or adopt one on this great night! $60 gets you two game tickets, one canine ticket and a collapsible pet waterbowl! Then on Saturday at 7pm, see the Pack back on the ice against the Leigh Valley Phantoms for Under the Sea! Find your Summer Bliss in our rink as we celebrate being halfway to summer and our nautical history!

The first 2,000 fans will receive a tank top! www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Sunday 1pm it's Indoor Lacrosse as the New England Black Wolves battle the Georgia Swarm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15- $58. www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

The Northeast RV & Camping Show is Friday noon to 9pm, Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm at the Connecticut Convention Center. Advance tickets are $13.50. $15 at the door. www.ctrvshow.com

For Indoor fun, try Axe Throwing at Pine & Iron in Hartford, Montana Nights in Newington or Blue Ox in Bridgeport. Climb and zip your way to fun at the It Adventure Ropes Course in New Haven's Jordan's Furniture. Try trampoline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Orange or Extreme Air in Cheshire (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks). Or for rock climbing, laser tag, mini-golf, bounce houses and rides Nomad's Adventure Quest in South Windsor (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks).