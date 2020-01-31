Weekend According to Mike January 31st - February 2nd

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

MUSIC:

Asia featuring John Payne play the Wolf Den Friday 8pm. Starship featuring Mickey Thomas play Saturday 8pm. These are Free Shows! www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

The Bushnell and the Hartford Symphony Orchestra Present: violinist Joshua Bell with pianist Alessio Bax Friday 7:30pm. Tickets $19 - $100. Also Ladysmith Black Mamazo, South Africa's 5-time Grammy Award Winners (heard on Paul Simon's Graceland album) will perform at the Bushnell Saturday 8pm. Tickets $48-$70. 860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

Rick Springfield: Stripped Down comes to College Street Music Hall in New Haven Friday 8pm. Tickets $52-$77. www.collegestreetmusichall.com or 877-987-6487

The Voice Finalist Billy Gillman brings his voice to the Kate in Old Saybrook Friday 8pm. Tickets $35. 860-510-0453 or www.thekate.org

THEATER:

"8 Track: Sound of the 70s" brings back memories at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through February 8th . Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Pike St." is a one-woman show at Hartford Stage now through Sunday. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical" plays Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $17.50-$50. 860-523-5900 or www.playhouseonpark.org

"The Lifespan of a Fact" takes the stage at Theaterworks in Hartford through March 8th. Tickets $45-$60. www.twhartford.org or 860-527-7838

"Love and Spumoni" a new play by Jacques Lamerre runs through February 23rd at Seven Angels Theater, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury. Tickets $49.50. Free parking. 203-757-4676 or www.sevenangelstheatre.org

EVENTS:

Visit your favorite Harford area restaurant or try a new one during The Winter Edition of The Taste of Hartford now through Sunday. Enjoy prix fixe meals at $20.20, $30.20 or $40.20. Participating restaurants include Artichoke Pizza, Bin228, Black Eyed Sallys, Capital Grill, Carbone's Ristorante, Chowderpot of Hartford, Feng Chophouse, Firebox, First & Last Tavern, J Restaurant Bar, Max Downtown, Nutshell Cafe, On20, Peppercorn's Grille, Parron & Pina, Primavera Pub, Ted's Montana Grill and Trumbull Kitchen.

How about a Winter's Farmer's Market? Visit the Super Saturday at Ellington Farmer's Market 2pm for specials from vegan to Jamaican Beef Patties, locally raised beef, pork, produce and dairy. Indian Valley YMCA. 860-872-0121 or www.ellingtonfarmersmarket.com. You can also visit the Coventry Winter Farmer's Market on Sunday 11am to 2pm at Coventry High School. Locally produced jams, maple syrup, baked goods, produce, beef, turkey, chicken and pork too! 860-462-6223 or www.coventrywinterfarmersmarket.com

Saturday get some fresh air and participate in Eagle Watches on the Connecticut River beginning at 8:30am at Eagle Landing State Park in Haddam. Pre-registration is required at $25 per person. Your fee includes a soup/sandwich lunch at Otter's Cove Restaurant in Old Saybrook following the watch. Binoculars are also available for rental. 203-245-9056.

Want to see something that hasn't been seen in Connecticut in 53 years?!? You can at the Wadsworth Atheneum starting Saturday and running through April 30th... it's Rembrandt's portrait of "Titus in a Monk's Habit" The dutch artist painted it in 1660! www.thewadsworth.org

Here’s an alternative to Super Bowl parties or something to do before kick-off. The Astrological Society of Connecticut’s NEW AGE FAIR Sunday 10am - 4pm at 200 Main St., Wethersfield. Free admission. You’ll find psychic readings for $25; vendors selling crystals, books, jewelry and more; a variety of healing modalities; and refreshments. Free presentations include Connections between Tarot Cards and Astrology; a tension-releasing technique; chakras; and meditation. An astrology class for $10 focuses on the three most important parts of an astrology chart: Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. For more information, visit myasc.org or call 860-568-8617.

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Springfield Thunderbirds Friday at 7:15pm at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets start at $15. It's $1 Hot Dog, $2 Beers too! www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Saturday 7pm it's Indoor Lacrosse as the New England Black Wolves battle the Vancouver Warriors at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15- $58. www.mohegansun.com or 888.226.7711

For Indoor fun, try Axe Throwing at Pine & Iron in Hartford, Montana Nights in Newington or Blue Ox in Bridgeport. Climb and zip your way to fun at the It Adventure Ropes Course in New Haven's Jordan's Furniture. Try trampoline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Orange or Extreme Air in Cheshire (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks). Or for rock climbing, laser tag, mini-golf, bounce houses and rides Nomad's Adventure Quest in South Windsor (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks).