Weekend According to Mike June 12th - 14th

Sunday from 1-3 PM, the New England Carousel Museum will have a Princess Parade through our Museum parking lot located at 95 Riverside Ave in Bristol. Cars and chariots will pull up from our entrance and parade up to get the chance to practice their best royal wave and say hello to Tink! Some guidelines to note: There is no parking on our premises. All guests must stay inside their cars, royal carriages, and chariots. All are encouraged to decorate their cars and royal chariots to best represent your kingdom, as well as name signs so Tink can know which of her friends have come to see her! A take-home craft will be given for all party-goers through means of no-contact; Museum staff will be wearing masks and gloves and can either place goodie bags through an open trunk or can serve you with our finest tea tray! Children's Admission is $5. Book tickets on-line at www.thecarouselmuseum.org/princessparties

Simsbury celebrates it's 350th Anniversary with an Outdoor Simsbury Art Trail. You might remember this sculpture sensation that swept across Simsbury, Connecticut two years ago. It runs now through September 29th and boasts 37 lifelike bronze sculptures depicting people doing everyday activities placed outdoors throughout town. The works of internationally renowned sculpture artist Seward Johnson. Visit www.simsburyarttrail.com for the map, more information about the event and to donate.

It's Cruising Newington Saturday 10am. Classic Car & Small Business Appreciation PARADE! - Customs, Hot Rods, Antiques, New and Old Muscle welcome. The Parade will start at 10am at Best Market. Route: Starting at Best Market. West on Lowery Pl. North on Main St. West on Down St. South on Willard Ave. East on New Britain Ave. North on Main St. East on Lowery Pl. For a fee, business cars and trucks can join the parade! To register, go to www.newingtonchamber.com/carshow

Need your Fair Food Fix?!?! The Fair Food Drive thru is coming to Guilford Fairgrounds, 111 Lovers Lane from 11am-6pm this Saturday and Sunday and next June 20-21. All customers must remain in their vehicles at all times. You will be given a disposable menu to place your order for each of the food trucks. The only forms of payment is credit card, Debit Card, or Apple Pay. Once your food has been delivered to your vehicle you must exit the fairgrounds. Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork, Foot Long Dogs and Corn Dogs, Onion Rings, Loaded Potatoes, Apple Fritters, Kettle Corn, Cotton Candy, Fried Oreos, Fried Dough and more.

The Berlin Picture Show Drive-In Movie Experience shows Beetlejuice Friday, Samll Foot Saturday and Wonder Woman Sunday. All shows begin at 8:30pm. This new Drive-In Series is an outdoor moviegoing event in the theater parking lot that will provide families with a safe, comfortable entertainment experience from the privacy and comfort of their own vehicles! Enjoy a nostalgic family-friendly night at the drive-in complete with your favorite movie theater concessions like pizza, burgers, popcorn and so much Avoid sell-outs and order tickets now to secure your spot! www.psdrivein.com

Foxwoods Casino & Mohegan Sun are open! Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more on each venue, click on their websites www.foxwoods.com www.mohegansun.com

Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor is open 10am-8pm for golf and 11am-9pm for ice cream. As per CDC guidelines, practicing safe social distancing and wearing face masks is highly encouraged. We will work hard to maintain a clean, safe business by sanitizing all miniature golf equipment, limiting the number of customers in the parlor at once, offering only outdoor seating, and providing employees with proper PPE.

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Most venues are closed for foreseeable future. Hartford Stage is scheduled to resume in the Fall of 2020. Theaterworks Hartford hopes to re-open in June. Please check their respective websites for more information.

The Palace Theater in Waterbury has announced that An American In Paris has been cancelled. After the mandatory closure of theaters across the country, the Broadway touring productions have all had to make difficult decisions about the status of their tours. Unfortunately, the producers of An American In Paris have chosen to cancel the remainder of their tour dates, rather than reschedule them. Please visit www.palcetheaterct.org for ticketing policies about account credits & refunds.

Mohegan Sun: June: Dave Matthews Band - Rescheduled to Tuesday, June 8 & 9, 2021. Michael Bolton - Rescheduled to Thursday, April 22, 2021. The Masked Singer Live on Sunday, June 14, 2020 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Original Tickets will be honored for all shows. Matchbox Twenty on Sunday, July 26, 2020 has been postponed and plans to reschedule for a later date. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. The March 25th date of The Bachelor Live that was previously postponed to a later date is now cancelled and will no longer be rescheduled. The Barenaked Ladies on July 11, 2020 has be rescheduled and will now be on July 10, 2021 at Mohegan Sun Arena. All tickets will be honored for this new date. The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, July 2, 2020 has been rescheduled to Sunday, August 15, 2021. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date.www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra has announced the cancellation of the Talcott Mountain Music Festival at Simsbury Meadows for 2020. The 25th Anniversary will now be celebrated in 2021 (depending on covid-19) 860-244-2999.

Tanglewood has cancelled it's entire 2020 Season.

Lady Antebellum with special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sunday, June 14 has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 27, 2020. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Journey & Pretenders have cancelled their entire tour. For other Live Nation Shows at Xfinity Theater, Oakdale Theater and other local venues, visit www.LiveNation.com

Live From Home is available in over 30 countries around the world, keeping fans connected to their favorite artists across the globe. Search through hundreds of performances and other videos or discover new artists, music content and more now on livenation.com/livefromhome. Be sure to check back each day for the most up to date listings. Please note, Live From Home is a content discovery platform, pulling in the best artist, brand and other partner content, as well as original content from Live Nation. Visit www.livenation.com/livefromhome

The 2020 Southington Apple Harvest Festival, Berlin Fair, and Durham Fair have been canceled for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and Lime Rock Park have agreed to postpone SCCA’s New England Regionals originally scheduled for June 12-13, 2020. The amateur racing event is rescheduled for 2021 with a pending date of June 11-12, 2021. Updated announcements will also be made on www.limerock.com and on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/limerockpark. For additional questions, Lime Rock staff can be reached by emailing info@limerock.com or by calling (860) 435-5000.

Anthony Jacks and Pepper Pot have taken over Center Street in Southington with outdoor dining! www.anthonyjacks.com or www.thepepperpotrestaurant.com

J Restaurant Bar, Washington Street in Hartford with gorgeous gazebos donated by Kloter Farms of Ellington and illuminated courtesy of Connecticut Lighting Centers. www.jrestaurantbar.com

Pure Foods Healthy Cafe & Smoothie Bar, Main Street in Bristol. www.purefoodsbristol.com

Max Fish, Somerset Square in Glastonbury. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/fish/

Saints - A Hot Dog Joint and American Restaurant on Queen Street on the Plainville/Southington line has outdoor dining for their famous hot dogs. Call 860-747-0566. www.saintsct.com

Mitchell's Coffee House and Family Restaurant, Silas Dean Highway in Rocky Hill serves breakfast and lunch outdoors! www.mitchellscoffeehouse.net

Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington will offer dining outdoors in private bubbles beginning June 1st. For now, enjoy a $35 Family Meal that includes bread, salad, choice of entree including Chicken Marsala or Chicken Picatta,with a side of Potatoes, Penne or Rice and Dessert. www.mykonosmediterranean.com

Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/trumbull/

Chuck's Steakhouse, Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill. www.chucksrockyhill.com or 860-529-0222

The Bushnell is providing free Broadway style content updated regularly at www.bushnell.org

Meig's Point Nature Center offers Facebook Live Animal Meet and Greets twice a day, four times a week. www.meigspointnaturecenter.org/facebook-live-videos

Check out the Red Panda Cams at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! www.beardsleyzoo.org/zoo-cams.html.

Google "online exhibition" to see what museums are offering great virtual tours.

The New Britain Police Department has volunteer officers reading to your kids nightly at 7:30pm with Storytime LIVE on Facebook!

Start a Skype Book Club with your friends and family. Choose a book, read it and then connect online with Skype to discuss!

Coloring Time! Was there a better gift than the 64 box of Crayola Crayons?!? Dig them out and download a free coloring book at www.openculture.com

Download the CALM app on your smart phone. Relax with peaceful music and serene scenes from fields to ocean. Meditate. Disconnect from ongoing news coverage.

Take an online class including hip-hop dance with www.studio8sixty.com Take a Zumba class at www.shakeupmakeupllc.com Take a class at Yale University with "The Science of Well Being" www.coursera.org Take a walk down memory lane and see the old G Fox Building in Hartford with www.chs.org/online-exhibition

View five online exhibits at www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org/exhibitions

The Yale Center for British Art in New Haven has a mobile app with an in-depth guide to works in the Center’s collection. You’ll also find detailed information about its landmark building and a virtual tour.

Also, Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine in East Granby is providing a virtual tour of the historic property. It is the site of the first operating copper mine in North America and the online tour provides hidden facts throughout the experience.

Play games as a family using a regular deck of playing cards including Go-Fish, Poker, Gin Rummy or Pinnocle. Play Chutes and Ladders, Candy Land, Hungry Hungry Hippos, UNO, Monopoly, Life, Sorry, Trouble with the Pop-O-Matic, Trivial Pursuit, Scattergories, Taboo, Clue, Chess, Checkers, Yahtzee, Apples to Apples or Battleship. And these games count as home schooling -Scrabble, Stratego, Risk!

For exercise and fun, try Simon Says, Red Light, Green Light or Hide and Go Seek.

Walk your dog. Walk yourself.

Be well. Stay safe.