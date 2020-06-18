Weekend According to Mike June 19th - 21st

Happy Fathers Day to all Dads!

***** Please keep in mind that although the State of Connecticut has begun a phased reopening, most events have been postponed or cancelled due to the Coronoavirus.*****

Events:

The Plainville Fire Company is hosting a Spring Pasta Dinner with a drive-thru at Plainville Fire Headquarters, 77 West Main Street on Saturday beginning at 4:00 p.m.. They will be distributing 400 dinners so it will be on a first come 1st served basis. Donations will directly benefit Edgar A. Wynckoop, a Father and Firefighter diagnosed with cancer. Please visit www.plainvillefireco.com for more details.

Simsbury celebrates it's 350th Anniversary with an Outdoor Simsbury Art Trail. You might remember this sculpture sensation that swept across Simsbury, Connecticut two years ago. It runs now through September 29th and boasts 37 lifelike bronze sculptures depicting people doing everyday activities placed outdoors throughout town. The works of internationally renowned sculpture artist Seward Johnson. Visit www.simsburyarttrail.com for the map, more information about the event and to donate.

Need your Fair Food Fix?!?! The Fair Food Drive thru is coming to Guilford Fairgrounds, 111 Lovers Lane from 11am-6pm this Saturday and Sunday. All customers must remain in their vehicles at all times. You will be given a disposable menu to place your order for each of the food trucks. The only forms of payment is credit card, Debit Card, or Apple Pay. Once your food has been delivered to your vehicle you must exit the fairgrounds. Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork, Foot Long Dogs and Corn Dogs, Onion Rings, Loaded Potatoes, Apple Fritters, Kettle Corn, Cotton Candy, Fried Oreos, Fried Dough and more.

The Berlin Picture Show Drive-In Movie Experience shows Michael Jordan and Spacejam Friday, Stephen King's IT Chapter One Saturday and Gene Kelly & Debbie Reynolds Singing in the Rain Sunday. All shows begin at 8:30pm. This new Drive-In Series is an outdoor moviegoing event in the theater parking lot that will provide families with a safe, comfortable entertainment experience from the privacy and comfort of their own vehicles! Enjoy a nostalgic family-friendly night at the drive-in complete with your favorite movie theater concessions like pizza, burgers, popcorn and so much Avoid sell-outs and order tickets now to secure your spot! www.psdrivein.com

Mohegan Sun is open! Join them for a Belmont Stakes Viewing Party in the Race Book and Poker Room beginning at 11am. Next to the Hall of the Lost Tribes in Casino of the Earth. Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Casino is open. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor is open 10am-8pm for golf and 11am-9pm for ice cream. As per CDC guidelines, practicing safe social distancing and wearing face masks is highly encouraged. We will work hard to maintain a clean, safe business by sanitizing all miniature golf equipment, limiting the number of customers in the parlor at once, offering only outdoor seating, and providing employees with proper PPE.

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Theater Venues:

Most venues are closed for foreseeable future. Hartford Stage is scheduled to resume in the Fall of 2020. Theaterworks Hartford hopes to re-open in June. Please check their respective websites for more information. The Bushnell hopes to reopen in December with Hamilton.

The Goodspeed Operahouse has announced that South Pacific, the last scheduled show of the 2020 season has been postponed to 2021. Original tickets will be honored next year. www.goodspeed.org

Concert Announcements:

Mohegan Sun: June: Dave Matthews Band - Rescheduled to Tuesday, June 8 & 9, 2021. Michael Bolton - Rescheduled to Thursday, April 22, 2021. The Masked Singer Live on Sunday, June 14, 2020 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Original Tickets will be honored for all shows. Matchbox Twenty on Sunday, July 26, 2020 has been postponed and plans to reschedule for a later date. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. The March 25th date of The Bachelor Live that was previously postponed to a later date is now cancelled and will no longer be rescheduled. The Barenaked Ladies on July 11, 2020 has be rescheduled and will now be on July 10, 2021 at Mohegan Sun Arena. All tickets will be honored for this new date. The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, July 2, 2020 has been rescheduled to Sunday, August 15, 2021. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date.www.mohegansun.com. Rod Stewart August 1, 2020 has been rescheduled to August 7, 2021. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date.www.mohegansun.com.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra has announced the cancellation of the Talcott Mountain Music Festival at Simsbury Meadows for 2020. The 25th Anniversary will now be celebrated in 2021 (depending on covid-19) 860-244-2999.

Tanglewood has cancelled it's entire 2020 Season.

For Live Nation Show Updates including Xfinity Theater, Oakdale Theater and other local venues, visit www.LiveNation.com. You can also search through hundreds of performances and other videos or discover new artists, music content and more now on livenation.com/livefromhome.

Fair & Parade Updates:

The 2020 Southington Apple Harvest Festival, Berlin Fair, and Durham Fair have been canceled for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants with Outdoor Dining (submit yours by emailing Michael.Stacy@Entercom.com):

Pre-order your Father's Day cakes from Chimirri's Italian Pastry Shop in the Wethersfield Shopping Center and receive a free pint of Italian Ice or Gelato! 860-529-2527.

Anthony Jacks and Pepper Pot have taken over Center Street in Southington with outdoor dining! www.anthonyjacks.com or www.thepepperpotrestaurant.com

J Restaurant Bar, Washington Street in Hartford with gorgeous gazebos donated by Kloter Farms of Ellington and illuminated courtesy of Connecticut Lighting Centers. www.jrestaurantbar.com

Pure Foods Healthy Cafe & Smoothie Bar, Main Street in Bristol. www.purefoodsbristol.com

Max Fish, Somerset Square in Glastonbury. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/fish/

Saints - A Hot Dog Joint and American Restaurant on Queen Street on the Plainville/Southington line has outdoor dining for their famous hot dogs. Call 860-747-0566. www.saintsct.com

Mitchell's Coffee House and Family Restaurant, Silas Dean Highway in Rocky Hill serves breakfast and lunch outdoors! www.mitchellscoffeehouse.net

Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington will offer dining outdoors in private bubbles beginning June 1st. For now, enjoy a $35 Family Meal that includes bread, salad, choice of entree including Chicken Marsala or Chicken Picatta,with a side of Potatoes, Penne or Rice and Dessert. www.mykonosmediterranean.com

Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/trumbull/

Chuck's Steakhouse, Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill. www.chucksrockyhill.com or 860-529-0222

Virtual Entertainment:

The Bushnell is providing free Broadway style content updated regularly at www.bushnell.org

Meig's Point Nature Center offers Facebook Live Animal Meet and Greets twice a day, four times a week. www.meigspointnaturecenter.org/facebook-live-videos

Check out the Red Panda Cams at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! www.beardsleyzoo.org/zoo-cams.html.

Google "online exhibition" to see what museums are offering great virtual tours.

The New Britain Police Department has volunteer officers reading to your kids nightly at 7:30pm with Storytime LIVE on Facebook!

Start a Skype Book Club with your friends and family. Choose a book, read it and then connect online with Skype to discuss!

Coloring Time! Was there a better gift than the 64 box of Crayola Crayons?!? Dig them out and download a free coloring book at www.openculture.com

Download the CALM app on your smart phone. Relax with peaceful music and serene scenes from fields to ocean. Meditate. Disconnect from ongoing news coverage.

Take an online class including hip-hop dance with www.studio8sixty.com Take a Zumba class at www.shakeupmakeupllc.com Take a class at Yale University with "The Science of Well Being" www.coursera.org Take a walk down memory lane and see the old G Fox Building in Hartford with www.chs.org/online-exhibition

View five online exhibits at www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org/exhibitions

The Yale Center for British Art in New Haven has a mobile app with an in-depth guide to works in the Center’s collection. You’ll also find detailed information about its landmark building and a virtual tour.

Also, Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine in East Granby is providing a virtual tour of the historic property. It is the site of the first operating copper mine in North America and the online tour provides hidden facts throughout the experience.

Play games as a family using a regular deck of playing cards including Go-Fish, Poker, Gin Rummy or Pinnocle. Play Chutes and Ladders, Candy Land, Hungry Hungry Hippos, UNO, Monopoly, Life, Sorry, Trouble with the Pop-O-Matic, Trivial Pursuit, Scattergories, Taboo, Clue, Chess, Checkers, Yahtzee, Apples to Apples or Battleship. And these games count as home schooling -Scrabble, Stratego, Risk!

For exercise and fun, try Simon Says, Red Light, Green Light or Hide and Go Seek.

Walk your dog. Walk yourself.

Be well. Stay safe.