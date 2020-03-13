Weekend According to Mike March 13th - March 15th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

***** Please keep in mind that many events may be cancelled due to the growing concern of Coronoavirus COVID-19. Before attending, call or check the website for important updates from each venue or show.*****

MUSIC:

Shawn Mullins plays Sunday at Infinity Hall Music Hall in Hartford. Tickets $29-$39. 866-666-6306 or www.infinityhall.com

Tony Bennett headlines at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods on Friday 8pm. Tickets are $55-$75. Lil Kim plays at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $75-$95. For more information, visit foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

Chubby Checker performs Saturday 8pm in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun. This is a free show. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

The Celtic Tenors at the Kate in Old Saybrook has been cancelled

Brit Floyd at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford has been postponed til August.

Live Nation & AEG have cancelled all concerts thru the end of March

THEATER:

Cedric the Entertainer at Mohegan Sun Arena is cancelled.

"Looped" continues at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin and runs through March 21st. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Jane Eyre" has ended at Hartford Stage.

EVENTS:

Check out the sights and smells of spring at the the Elizabeth Park Conservancy's Spring Gardenhouse Show in West Hartford. Today is the final day! Hours are 10am to 5pm. Saturday its a Spring Bulb and Plant Sale 10am to 2pm. www.elizabethparkct.org

Hungerford Nature Center in Kensington has cancelled their annual Pancake Breakfast and Maple Sugaring fundraiser on Saturday.

St. Patrick's Day Parades in Hartford and New Haven have been cancelled.

Don't miss the Singles Dreamers Dance at Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central Street, Bristol Friday from 7 to 11 pm. We’ll dance to music of our DJ - Tasteful Productions. Enjoy a delicious buffet from 7 to 8 pm. This will be a fun dance to attend. Be sure to come and bring your friends. Dress to impress and door prizes. Admission $20. For info, call Gail 860-463-6906.

For Indoor fun, try Axe Throwing at Pine & Iron in Hartford, Montana Nights in Newington or Blue Ox in Bridgeport. Climb and zip your way to fun at the It Adventure Ropes Course in New Haven's Jordan's Furniture. Try trampoline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Orange or Extreme Air in Cheshire (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks). Or for rock climbing, laser tag, mini-golf, bounce houses and rides Nomad's Adventure Quest in South Windsor (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks).