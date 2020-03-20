Weekend According to Mike March 20th - March 22nd

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

***** Please keep in mind that most events may be cancelled due to the growing concern of Coronoavirus COVID-19. The State of Connecticut has joined New York and Massachusetts in closing Casinos, Bars, Restaurants and Gyms at 8pm each night. Before attending any show, concert or event, call or check the website for important updates from each venue or show.*****

Theater Venues:

Infinity Hall Music Hall in Hartford & Norfolk, Goodspeed Operahouse in East Haddam, The Bushnell in Hartford, Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, Foxwoods Casino, Mohegan Sun are all closed until at least mid- April. The Palace Theater in Waterbury is closed through April. Hartford Stage is scheduled to resume May 7, 2020. Theaterworks Hartford hopes to re-open in June.

Live Nation & AEG have cancelled all concerts thru the end of March

Riverdance the 25th Anniversary Tour has been rescheduled to March of 2021. Hold onto your tickets. Your 2020 date relates directly to the new dates.

Harbor Yard Ampitheater in Bridgeport will postpone it's opening until 2021.

Virtual Entertainment:

THe NFL and NBA are offering past games and specials free on their respective apps or with NFL Game Pass or NBA Game Pass - both free! Sign up at NBA.com or NFL.com or download their apps.

The Bushnell is providing free Broadway style content updated regularly at www.bushnell.org

Check out the Red Panda Cams at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! www.beardsleyzoo.org/zoo-cams.html.

Google "online exhibition" to see what museums are offering great virtual tours.

The New Britain Police Department has volunteer officers reading to your kids nightly at 7:30pm with Storytime LIVE on Facebook!

Start a Skype Book Club with your friends and family. Choose a book, read it and then connect online with Skype to discuss!

Coloring Time! Was there a better gift than the 64 box of Crayola Crayons?!? Dig them out and download a free coloring book at www.openculture.com

Download the CALM app on your smart phone. Relax with peaceful music and serene scenes from fields to ocean. Meditate. Disconnect from ongoing news coverage.

Take an online class including hip-hop dance with www.studio8sixty.com Take a Zumba class at www.shakeupmakeupllc.com Take a class at Yale University with "The Science of Well Being" www.coursera.org Take a walk down memory lane and see the old G Fox Building in Hartford with www.chs.org/online-exhibition View five online exhibits at www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org/exhibitions

Play games as a family using a regular deck of playing cards including Go-Fish, Poker, Gin Rummy or Pinnocle. Play Chutes and Ladders, Candy Land, Hungry Hungry Hippos, UNO, Monopoly, Life, Sorry, Trouble with the Pop-O-Matic, Trivial Pursuit, Scattergories, Taboo, Clue, Chess, Checkers, Yahtzee, Apples to Apples or Battleship. And these games count as home schooling - Scrabble, Stratego, Risk!

For exercise and fun, try Simon Says, Red Light, Green Light or Hide and Go Seek.

Walk your dog. Walk yourself.

Be well. Stay safe.