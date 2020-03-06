Weekend According to Mike March 6th - March 8th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

MUSIC:

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy headlines tonight at The Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. For ticket information, call 203-265-1501 or visit oakdale.com

Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant play the Fox Theater tonight at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. Tickets are $45-$75.

Rascal Flatts head to The Grand Theater at Foxwoods on Saturday night, tickets are $95-$155. For more information, visit foxwoods.com

The Bernie Williams Collective plays at the Yale School of Music tonight at 7:30PM. Tickets are $22. Visit music-tickets.yale.edu for more information

THEATER:

Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show plays the Palace Theater in Waterbury tonight at 8pm. The show features the music and comedy of the iconic group Tickets $45-$65. 203-346-2000 or www.palacetheaterct.org

Comedian Robert Kelly is at Comix Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun, with a show tonight at 7:30 and two more tomorrow night at 7 and 9:30pm. Tickets are $25-$55 with a $10 food/drink minimum. For information, visit mohegansun.com

The 24th Annual Mandell JCC Hartford Jewish Film Fest runs through March 15th, featuring comedies, true stories, and dramas and several different theaters in Hartford, West Hartford, and Bloomfield. Tomorrow night is the comedy film Tel Aviv on Fire at 8pm at AMC Theater Bloomfield. Sunday at 1pm at Spotlight Theatres in Hartford is a dramatic film called Crescendo. Admission for each movie is $12 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, visit hfff.org

"Looped" begins at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin and runs through March 21st. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Jane Eyre" takes center stage at Hartford Stage now through March 14th. Tickets $25-$95. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

"The Lifespan of a Fact" takes the stage at Theaterworks in Hartford through March 8th. Tickets $45-$60. www.twhartford.org or 860-527-7838

EVENTS:

The American Athletic Conference Women's Basketball tournament begins this weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena. Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies, the 7 time reigning conference champions, will play tomorrow against the winner of Temple and East Carolina University. The first game sessions begin today at noon, with prices ranging from $25 for a single session to $109 for the entire weekend. For details, go to mohegansun.com

Check out the sights and smells of spring at the the Elizabeth Park Conservancy's Spring Gardenhouse Show in West Hartford, opening today through next Friday. Hours are 10am to 5pm. elizabethparkct.org

The Hartford Wolf Pack take on the Hershey Bears tonight and tomorrow at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets start at $10 for kids, and $20 for adults. The first 2,000 fans at tomorrow night's game will receive a reversible koozie courtesy of CT- DOT. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Explore the ancient ruined cities of Central America at the Connecticut Science Center's newest exhibit Maya: Hidden World's Revealed beginning this Sunday. For information, call 860-520-2160 or go to ctsciencecenter.org

For Indoor fun, try Axe Throwing at Pine & Iron in Hartford, Montana Nights in Newington or Blue Ox in Bridgeport. Climb and zip your way to fun at the It Adventure Ropes Course in New Haven's Jordan's Furniture. Try trampoline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Orange or Extreme Air in Cheshire (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks). Or for rock climbing, laser tag, mini-golf, bounce houses and rides Nomad's Adventure Quest in South Windsor (get half price certificates at www.wrch.com/perks).