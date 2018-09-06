Actor Burt Reynolds Dead At Age 82

After a battle with severe medical conditions, actor Burt Reynolds has reportedly died at age 82.

As reported by TMZ, Reynolds was transported to a hospital after going into cardiac arrest. His family is said to have been by his side in the Florida hospital when he died due to a heart attack.

Known for films such as Boogie Nights and Smokey And The Bandit, the Golden Globe award winner will be remembered for his years of iconic roles.

RIP, Burt.