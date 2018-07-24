Dog Nails Cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”

This viral video of a dog covering Britney Spears’ “Toxic” is seriously impressive.

While the adorable puppy is, of course, probably just trying to howl, it sounds suspiciously similar to the instrumental opening of Britney’s iconic track.

Watch the clip below:

Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears? pic.twitter.com/XT4us4ERYD — matt (@matthardn) July 21, 2018

The more you loop it, the more spot-on it sounds. Compare it to the original track- the accuracy is pretty impossible to deny.