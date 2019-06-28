Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix July 2019
Season 3 of 'Stranger Things' is coming!
Netflix was just officially hit with the major blow of The Office leaving the platform in just a few short months. After fear that NBC’s streaming platform would take fan favorites such as Friends back, The Office is confirmed as leaving in 2021. While you have just about a year and a half to continuing studying Michael Scott’s sense of humor, lots shows are leaving within the next month.
Plan out your summer binges with the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2019 below! While most people save the 4th of July for their families, we're saving it to watch Season 3 of Stranger Things.
Leaving Netflix July 2019:
Leaving July 1
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb and Dumber
East of Eden
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan’s Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner and Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
Leaving July 2
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Leaving July 4
The Indian in the Cupboard
Leaving July 9
Lion
Leaving July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Leaving July 12
Gone Baby Gone
Leaving July 14
The Immigrant
Leaving July 16
American Gangster
Leaving July 27
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving July 30
Staten Island Summer
Coming to Netflix July 2019:
Available July 1
Designated Survivor: 60 days
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain
Frozen River
Inkheart
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
Available July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
Good Witch: Season 4
Available July 3
The Last Czars
Yummy Mummies: Season 2
Available July 4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3
Available July 5
In The Dark: Season 1
Available July 6
Free Rein: Season 3
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
Available July 9
Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
Available July 10
Family Reunion
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Parchís: El documental
Available July 11
Cities of Last Things
Available July 12
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2
4 latas
Blown Away
Bonus Family: Season 3
Extreme Engagement
Kidnapping Stella
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
Point Blank
Smart People
Taco Chronicles
True Tunes: Songs
Available July 13
Sorry Angel
Available July 16
The Break-Up
Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein
Wynonna Earp: Season 3
Available July 17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3
Available July 18
Secret Obsession
Available July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3
La casa de papel: Part 3
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2
Queer Eye: Season 4
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac
Typewriter
Available July 22
Inglourious Basterds
Available July 24
The Great Hack
Available July 25
Another Life
Workin’ Moms: Season 2
Available July 26
Boi
The Exception
Girls With Balls
My First First Love: Season 2
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7
The Son
Sugar Rush: Season 2
The Worst Witch: Season 3
Available July 29
The Croods
Available July 30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
Available July 31
Kengan Ashura: Part l
The Letdown: Season 2
The Red Sea Diving Resort
Wentworth: Season 7